Riot is finally going to let LoL players report trolls in-game

League of Legends developer Riot Games is testing a new feature that will allow players to report toxic and trolling teammates during matches.

A screenshot of the feature from the Public Beta Environment (PBE) on April 26 shows an updated user interface with new buttons on the left of each player’s name. One of these buttons allows players to mute teammates easily in the chat, while the other opens a report window with a list of complaints.

Reporting players will also mute their pings, emotes, and text chats, according to Rioter RemAlbatross on Reddit.

The reactions to this new feature have been somewhat positive since it could be an efficient method for curbing toxicity and trolling in League.

Some players expressed worry over impulsive reports that wouldn’t be truly justified, but RemAlbatross assured you can “edit the report all the way up to the end of the game, including removing all the categories to forgive a player.”

This feature will provide crucial information to the developer without replacing post-match reports, which should help find and take action against unsavory behavior in the game.

It’s still unclear when this report feature will be introduced to live servers. At the time of writing, it’s still very much tentative and subject to change.