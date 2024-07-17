Which LoL champion says ‘Time is wasting’

If you were waiting for a head-scratching, mind-twisting Loldle quote, then today’s certainly hits the mark, though it’s on the short side and carries a big clue. That said, even if you know your League of Legends lore, this one may give you pause.

Who says, “Time is wasting” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 17 is, “Time is wasting.” The League champion who says this line is Zilean.

Yet another day where I clocked up win number one. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle

The one word from this quote that made it easy to solve was “time.” In theory, this could apply to a couple of champions, but the only League champion with three abilities with the word “time” in them and is considered the Chronokeeper, or timekeeper, is Zilean.

As one of my most played champions, I’d have been disappointed if I got this one wrong. If you’ve not played much Zilean (and considering he’s barely picked right now, you may not have) it could be a fairly tricky one though, especially when it could really also apply to Ekko, who’s usually called the Boy Who Shattered Time.

Take this as your chance to give Zilean a spin—there’s something satisfying about zipping around and hearing this quote while you’re moving, landing the double Time Bomb skill shot combo and stunning an enemy, then effectively popping your Chronoshift onto a teammate to bring them back from the dead. If you can’t tell, I enjoy playing Zilean, but he’s one of those afterthought champions who Riot Games hasn’t extensively updated since Patch 5.21 in 2015. It’s a real shame because he has a lot to offer.

