Tyler1 completes monstrous EUW grind, hits Grandmaster after 750 games in just 36 days

Popular League of Legends streamer Tyler1 reached yet another landmark accomplishment in the game, reaching the Grandmaster rank on the EU West servers on April 23 in just a little more than a month of play, with an average of more than twenty games played per day. He’s showing no signs of slowing down, either, racking up even more games in an aim to surpass his peak of rank 700.

Tyler1’s been stuck in mid-low master for a couple of weeks, with hundreds of games played in the ranking trench before finding a way to climb, and finally made the breakthrough on Sunday.

According to stats on OP.gg, his FREEDOMFIGHTER28 account has a 54% overall win rate, with 409 wind and 345 losses, good enough for 714 LP at the time of writing. Ivern and Nautilus were the standout champions, with 191 and 106 games played, respectively. The rest of his top seven are rounded out by Karthus, Cho’Gath, Olaf, Jarvan IV, and Draven.

It’s not the first time the streamer’s embarked on a massive endeavor on the League servers: he has already reached the Challenger rank in every lane in February, capping off a two-year adventure, which featured a variety of highlights and choice words about his fellow players and the developers.

At the time of writing, Tyler1 as FREEDOMFIGHTER28 is ranked 958th on the regional ladder, with a 9-11 record out of the last twenty games played. Since he’s racked up 22 games in the last 24 hours, it’s clear that the grind isn’t quite over for the streamer extraordinaire.