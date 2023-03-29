Constant griefing in League’s EUW servers causes Tyler1 to lash out against Riot

Following a string of frustrating games, Tyler1 unleashed a torrent of insults at the game company that’s allowed countless trolls and griefers to plague his EUW League of Legends climb.

After over two weeks and nearly 400 games on the EUW League servers, Tyler1’s Challenger climb has reached a snail’s pace, now sitting at a shocking 53 percent win rate in the Masters rank. This marks the eighth straight day that Tyler1 has remained in this division, still two ranks away from his goal.

Yesterday, after some clearly frustrating games, Tyler1 did some digging into the background of the latest player to intentionally throw one of his games. The star found out that this player had griefed his games in the past and was suspended, but the behavioral team for Riot Games unbanned them after an appeal. This, in combination with his EUW Challenger climb not going quite as planned, sent Tyler1 into a frenzy.

“All Riot Games across the world, you all are stealing money you useless pieces of shit. Every job, every person, every position that has to do with player behavior and that has to do with balancing and the client, you all are motherfuckers that deserve nothing good in life,” Tyler1 said.

“Every single one of you; Riot Korea, you fucking failures, Riot Korea is, Riot NA: complete dogshit, Riot EU West, fucking morons. So it’s just like Riot hires the biggest dipshits for every fucking region. I mean, I wonder how they find these guys, are they like toddlers?”

Luckily, Tyler1 didn’t get the individual in any of his following games during the last four hours of his stream, ending the day with a record of 10 wins to 14 losses.