C9 snags 2023 LCS coaching staff of the Spring Split award following first-place finish

One week after sitting on top of the league’s All-Pro voting, Cloud9 has taken home the LCS’ coaching staff of the split award for the 2023 Spring Split. Other first-place vote-getters for the award included 100 Thieves, CLG, FlyQuest, and Golden Guardians.

C9 notably secured first place in the LCS standings after skyrocketing past FlyQuest in the second half of the Spring Split. The team won seven of their final eight games, including a first-place tiebreaker, to secure the top seed in the LCS playoffs.

This award is the first of its kind as a head coach for C9’s Mithy, who is in his second stint with C9 as the team’s head coach. He previously coached the team in 2021 but spent all of last season with 100 Thieves. Mithy and assistant coach VeigarV2 were both on the C9 staff when the franchise last won coaching staff of the split in the spring of 2021.

This year, Mithy returned to C9 and has led the team to immediate success. He is tailed by assistant coaches VeigarV2 and TailsJJ, both of whom have been with the C9 organization for an extended period of time. Positional coaches Armao (jungle) and Selfie (mid)—former pro players themselves—were also recognized by the league.

Beyond superb on-stage coaching, C9’s front office was also a major reason as to why the team found so much success this spring. Perhaps the most crucial in-season roster decision across North America was made by C9 halfway through the split when mid laner Jang “EMENES” Min-su replaced Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev. The team has posted a record of 11-3 in games with Emenes, most recently including a 3-1 victory over CLG in the first round of the Spring Split playoffs.

C9 currently sit just one series away from advancing to the LCS Spring Split finals. Should they defeat FlyQuest in tomorrow’s second-round best-of-five, they’ll have a direct ticket to Raleigh, North Carolina, where they’ll await the winner of the playoffs’ lower bracket in the grand finals.