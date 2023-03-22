5 of 6 LCS playoff teams represented on 2023 Spring Split All-Pro teams

The LCS has introduced the 2023 Spring Split All-Pro teams, and this year, the diversity among teams represented in the All-Pro voting is quite high. Across the three All-Pro lineups from this spring, five of the six playoff teams had players named, with only CLG being left off of the rosters altogether.

A majority of the first All-Pro team is made up of Cloud9 members, with top laner Fudge, jungler Blaber, and AD carry Berserker all being present. Alongside them are Evil Geniuses’ support Vulcan (who was nominated to his second consecutive first All-Pro team) and Golden Guardians’ mid laner Gori.

The other two players from C9’s starting lineup—Emenes and Zven—were named to the second All-Pro team. Emenes’ presence on the second All-Pro team is particularly eye-opening considering he only played 10 games in the LCS this split. But C9 did post an 8-2 record with him in the lineup, and many fingers could be pointed in his direction claiming that he was the catalyst for C9’s late-split push toward the top of the standings.

Photo by Colin-Young Wolff/Riot Games via Flickr

Perhaps the most notable takeaway from the results of the All-Pro voting, though, is that no FlyQuest players were elected to the first All-Pro team. After opening the split with a perfect 8-0 record, FlyQuest were practically shoe-ins to run the table and dominate the LCS awards. But the team finished the split with a cooled-off record of 6-4 over their final 10 games and ultimately finished second in the Spring Split standings. The majority of FlyQuest’s roster can be found on the second and third All-Pro teams, with Impact, Spica and Prince on the secondary lineup and VicLa present on the third.

Neither Eyla or Winsome—who split time on the LCS stage this split due to visa issues surrounding the former—made All-Pro lineups. Winsome, however, received five All-Pro nods from voters, while Eyla received none.

LCS award season will continue next week when the Coaching Staff of the Split award is revealed on March 29. The MVP of the league—likely a player from the first All-Pro team—is scheduled to be revealed during LCS finals weekend on April 8 and 9.

The LCS playoffs begin tomorrow, March 23, with a matchup between FlyQuest and 100 Thieves.