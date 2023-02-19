Cloud9 will trial a new player ahead of the fifth week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split

Even after sweeping through the fourth week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split, Cloud9 is making a significant roster change with a sudden mid lane swap.

C9 will be moving mid laner Jang “EMENES” Min-su to the starting roster, while Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev will be slotting into the vacant role on the organization’s Challenger team. He will be jumping onto the Summoner’s Rift in their next match against TSM Challengers, while EMENES will be making his debut against Golden Guardians this coming week.

EMENES has been playing extremely well in the Challengers League, with the second-most kills in the league so far at 107, with 129 assists to go along with that tally while participating in 65 percent of his team’s total kills, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

He was picked up by C9 this past offseason, after spending time with multiple organizations around the world, like LCO’s Legacy Esports, the TCL’s Galakticos, and Excel Esports’ Academy. Now, he’ll finally get a chance to play on a major region roster, alongside North American jungler Robert “Blaber” Huang and rising star AD carry Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol.

C9 is coming off of a perfect superweek with huge victories that should help them maintain momentum for the last four weeks of the split. They are only one game out of first place as well, with FlyQuest suffering back-to-back losses and looking vulnerable for the first time this year.

Viewers can catch EMENES’ LCS debut when the league starts up again on Thursday, Feb. 23.