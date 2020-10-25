All of the LCS roster moves heading into the 2021 Spring Split

From full rebuilds to new pickups, stay up to date with all the new and improved NA teams.

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship is almost coming to a close, signifying the rapid approach of the end of the competitive year. But before fans could cheer on this year’s world champions, several North American teams already began rebuilding their rosters in preparation of the 2021 LCS Spring Split.

Here are all of the LCS roster moves that have been confirmed ahead of the 2021 season.

CLG

Aug. 10 — After ending the 2020 LCS Summer Split in ninth place, CLG parted ways with head coach Kim “SSONG” Sang-soo and division coach Weldon Green.

Immortals

Aug. 30 — Immortals released assistant coach Adrien “GotoOne” Picard as well as veteran top laner sOAZ, AD carry Altec, support Gate, and mid laner Eika after finishing the Summer Split in last place.

Cloud9

Sept. 14 — Cloud9 said goodbye to head coach Reapered, who had originally joined the team in May 2016.

Oct. 19 — Top laner Licorice announced he would not be playing under Cloud9 in 2021. The same day, Cloud9 announced it would be parting ways with assistant coach Jung “RapidStar” Min-sung and promoted Reignover to the role of head coach.

Evil Geniuses

Oct. 20 — Evil Geniuses parted ways with head coach Heo “Irean” Yeong-cheol.

Dignitas

Oct. 22 — Dignitas confirmed Dardoch will return as the team’s starting jungler for the 2021 season.

Team Liquid

Oct. 23 — Team Liquid parted ways with assistant coach Croissant.

TSM

Oct. 24 — Bjergsen retired from professional play and announced his move to the role of head coach for TSM.

FlyQuest

FlyQuest has not announced any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason so far.

100 Thieves

100 Thieves has not announced any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason so far.

Golden Guardians

Golden Guardians has not announced any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason so far.

This article will be updated as more roster changes are made throughout the offseason.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.