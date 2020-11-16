C9 officially confirms Nisqy’s departure from LCS starting lineup

The 2020 League of Legends offseason has been busy for many teams in North America. Cloud9 has been one of the most active organizations so far and it doesn’t look like the team’s management is slowing down with the announcement of Nisqy’s departure today.

The Belgian mid laner joined C9 at the end of 2018, looking to help bring an end to the team’s championship drought. After more than a year, he helped do just that in 2020. The team dominated the LCS during the Spring Split with a 17-1 record. C9 cruised to the championship as well, only dropping a single game on the way to their first LCS trophy since 2014.

Nisqy was essential to C9’s success during the spring since he was willing to sacrifice his own mid lane farm to roam alongside Blaber to make plays across the map. His early-game statistics weren’t great during that season, according to Oracle’s Elixir, but he had the third-most assists in the entire league.

C9’s dominance was short-lived, however, once there was a shift to a meta that the team didn’t have a great grasp on. As the 2020 Summer Split rolled by, they began to struggle. By the end of the split, C9 had lost a handful of games and were eventually eliminated from Worlds contention by TSM in the playoffs.

Looking ahead, Nisqy might be making a return to Europe next year. Esportsmaniacos reported that Fnatic is set to buy out the 22-year-old to replace their current starting mid laner, Nemesis, on the starting roster.

On the other side of the Rift, C9 has reportedly reached an agreement to acquire European mid laner and former G2 superstar Perkz, according to Jacob Wolf. If this signing goes through, it’d be one of the biggest roster moves in Western League history.

