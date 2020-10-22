Dignitas confirms Dardoch will return as team’s starting jungler for 2021

The 22-year-old will remain with the team for next year.

The offseason rush hasn’t officially kicked off just yet, but some League of Legends teams in North America are already making roster moves. Dignitas, for example, has already locked up Dardoch as its starting jungler for the 2021 LCS Spring Split, the organization announced today.

Dignitas chose Dardoch as the team’s jungler this past year after the 22-year-old’s latest stint on TSM failed to provide any meaningful results. Dignitas became his ninth LCS team, but they couldn’t find much success this year either.

Before Dardoch joined, Dignitas finished the 2020 Spring Split in seventh place with an 8-10 record. They barely missed out on the playoffs, though, due to many teams underperforming that season—they were eventually taken down by Golden Guardians in a tiebreaker match.

The following split, Dignitas did much worse than their previous performance. They finished in eighth place and lost three more games than they did in the spring. Dardoch’s stats weren’t too bad, but his team’s performance as a unit couldn’t stand up to the other, more cohesive rosters.

Dardoch had a 3.2 KDA with the second-highest average damage to champions per minute among LCS junglers, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He also had a 27 percent share of his team’s total kills that split, which was third-best in his role.

Now, Dignitas will have to build a roster around a player of his caliber. Dardoch has always been one of the most aggressive junglers in the league, but he’s also been arguably the most outspoken and controversial player in the LCS.

