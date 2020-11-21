IgNar leaves FlyQuest, joins Evil Geniuses ahead of 2021 LCS season

Former FlyQuest support IgNar has signed with Evil Geniuses for the 2021 League of Legends season, the organization announced today.

The move was originally reported by EsportManiacos reporter Pablo Suárez when the free agency window opened on Nov. 16. IgNar will replace Zeyzal on EG’s roster and will take up an import slot.

Our newest team member knows a few things about putting pressure on the Rift.



Welcome to the dark side of the #LCS, @IgNarLoL. #LIVEEVIL pic.twitter.com/XNFFTtbxi9 — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) November 21, 2020

The Korean support made the leap to the North American region from the LEC last year, signing with FlyQuest for the 2020 season. He aided FlyQuest in what was a relatively successful year for the LCS team, helping the team to make back-to-back LCS finals appearances and qualify for its first World Championship.

FlyQuest failed to make it out of the Worlds 2020 group stage, however. Since the start of the offseason, the organization parted ways with several of its key players, including jungler Santorin, mid laner PowerOfEvil, and AD carry WildTurtle. Only top laner Solo remains from FlyQuest’s 2020 lineup.

EG has also made a number of roster changes to its lineup since the start of the offseason, parting ways with support Zeyzal, mid laner Goldenglue, and AD carry Bang. The organization retained Jiizuke, Svenskeren, and Huni, although the Korean top laner is reportedly set to sign with TSM, according to esports reporter Jacob Wolf. The LCS team is also reportedly acquiring top laner Impact and AD carry Lost.

