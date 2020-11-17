TSM reportedly finalizing buyout for Huni from Evil Geniuses

Fans have been treated to surprising news at the start of free agency.

TSM has reportedly made its first move of the 2020 free agency period by finalizing a buyout with Evil Geniuses for veteran Korean top laner Huni, according to Jacob Wolf.

The 22-year old will replace Broken Blade, who joined the team at the end of 2018. Huni has played for teams like Dignitas and EG’s Academy team over the past two years.

As reported on the show: @TSM are finalizing a buyout agreement with @EvilGeniuses for top laner @Huni, sources told me.



Huni will replace Broken Blade as the top laner of the dynastic North American franchise. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 17, 2020

This past year, Huni didn’t look too impressive. When he was promoted to the main roster during the 2020 Summer Split, he ended with a 2.1 KDA with 26 deaths through eight games. Before that, his numbers with EG Academy weren’t too eye-popping, either—he had a 3.4 KDA through 10 games, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

TSM will now be looking to fill in some other roles on the team, including the now-vacant mid lane position. With Huni becoming an NA resident, the organization can look to bring in a player from outside the region to replace Bjergsen, who is now the team’s head coach.

These move come after the organization finally reached Worlds for the first time since 2017. TSM didn’t have a great showing at the tournament, though, failing to win a single game in the group stage.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.