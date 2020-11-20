Liquid officially adds Alphari and Santorin to 2021 LCS lineup

Team Liquid has finalized its roster for the 2021 League of Legends season.

Alphari and Santorin are Liquid’s new top laner and jungler, the organization announced today. Alphari most recently played for Origen in the LEC, while Santorin competed with FlyQuest in 2020.

Alphari and Santorin will replace Impact and Broxah in Liquid’s LCS lineup. Broxah has officially joined CLG for the 2021 season, while Impact is reportedly headed to Evil Geniuses.

Earlier in the offseason, Liquid also signed mid laner Jensen to a three-year contract extension that’s reportedly worth $4.2 million. AD carry Tactical, the 2020 LCS Rookie of the Year, and 2020 LCS Summer Split MVP support CoreJJ round out Liquid’s 2021 roster.

Liquid has been one of the most dominant League teams in North America since 2018. Following a lackluster ninth-place finish in the 2020 LCS Spring Split, Liquid bounced back and came in first during the regular season of the Summer Split with a 15-3 record. Although Liquid came in third place during the Summer Split playoffs, they still qualified for the 2020 World Championship.

At Worlds 2020, Liquid made it through the play-in stage but went 3-3 in the main event’s pool play and failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Heading into 2021, Liquid will likely be considered one of the top teams in the LCS. But they’ll have some stiff competition, especially since Cloud9 officially acquired former G2 Esports superstar Perkz earlier today.

