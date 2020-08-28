Tactical wins 2020 LCS Rookie of the Year, top 5 MVP candidates revealed

Following an impressive 2020 debut, Team Liquid’s rookie AD carry Tactical has been named the LCS Rookie of the Year, Riot Games announced today. The league also revealed the top five candidates left to win the MVP award for the 2020 Summer Split.

This season, Tactical had the colossal job of taking over the marksman position on Liquid. There was a ton of pressure on his young shoulders since he was moving into the starting lineup over superstar Doublelift, who decided to join TSM in the League of Legends offseason.

Although there were plenty of expectations for Tactical, he met them with ease with the help of his veteran teammates. During the regular season, he had the fourth-highest KDA in the league with a 30.5 percent team kill share, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. He also had the highest share of his team’s damage among LCS ADCs.

It did take a bit of time for Liquid to ramp up in strength. But in the second half of the season, they picked up their play and managed to snatch first place for the summer with an impressive 15-3 record. In comparison, Liquid finished ninth in the previous split with an abysmal 7-11 record.

Meanwhile, the remaining top five MVP candidates of the summer have been revealed. Four players are familiar faces that have all battled for the MVP award before, but there’s a newcomer ready to challenge the throne. Here are the final five candidates, in no particular order:

Bjergsen (TSM)

Blaber (C9)

Closer (GG)

CoreJJ (TL)

Jensen (TL)

The Honda MVP award will be awarded in a week on Friday, Sept. 4—a day before the round four matchup in the losers bracket. You can catch all the LCS playoff action this weekend, however, when TSM takes on C9 on Saturday, Aug. 29.

