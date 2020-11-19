TSM parts ways with Broken Blade ahead of 2021 LCS season

The LCS team has confirmed its second roster move of the offseason.

TSM has dropped Turkish top laner Broken Blade from its LCS roster ahead of the 2021 League of Legends season, the organization announced today.

“I will never forget the things that I learnt being on TSM, I am and will be forever grateful for the experiences that I’ve made,” Broken Blade wrote. “Thank you for anyone who supported me so far and I hope you keep supporting me wherever I go.”

Today we bid farewell to @TSM_Brokenblade



Thank you bb, for being a part of #TSM and all your hard work, humor, and positivity throughout your time here. We wish you the best on your new team and hope you find the success you deserve! pic.twitter.com/LnvxGK2zkO — TSM (@TSM) November 19, 2020

Broken Blade joined the LCS team for the 2019 Spring Split, replacing Hauntzer. He aided TSM in bouncing back from a fifth-place finish in the 2018 Summer Split and coming in third in the subsequent spring season. With Broken Blade manning the top lane, TSM eventually reclaimed its spot as a North American representative at the 2020 World Championship after missing the event for two years.

Unfortunately for Broken Blade and TSM, however, the team ended this year’s Worlds without picking up a single series win, setting a new record for any pool-one team in the event’s history.

Earlier in the week, Jacob Wolf reported TSM is close to acquiring former world champion Huni. The top laner is currently under contract with Evil Geniuses but would replace Broken Blade on the roster if the deal goes through.

TSM has also been linked to LMS and LPL veteran SwordArt, who would sign on as the team’s starting support, according to Pablo Suárez of Esportmaníacos. But according to Wolf, the North American organization has encountered road bumps in signing the Taiwanese player due to “immigration and payment issues.”

Although the organization is reportedly planning to make a number of changes to its roster, it’s only officially confirmed one. The team said goodbye to veteran mid laner Bjergsen after he retired from professional play last month. Bjergsen will move into the role of head coach for the roster for the 2021 season.

To replace Bjergsen, TSM will reportedly bring on former FlyQuest mid laner PowerofEvil, who was removed from Riot Games’ Global Contract Database when the free agency window opened on Nov. 16.

