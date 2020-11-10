TSM reportedly set to sign PowerOfEvil to replace Bjergsen

One of the best mid laners in the LCS will have a new home.

North American organization TSM is reportedly set to acquire former FlyQuest mid laner PowerOfEvil to replace Bjergen, according to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

PowerOfEvil, one of the best mid laners in the LCS, is set to sign with TSM at when the free agency period begins on Nov. 16. The German will replace Bjergsen, who retired in October to become the coach of the TSM League of Legends team.

Sources: @PowerOfEvilLoL notified @TSM Tuesday that he will sign with the team as their new mid laner at the opening of the League of Legends Free Agency window on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.



PowerOfEvil chose TSM over @EvilGeniuses, who have been aggressive in the mid lane market. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 10, 2020

PowerOfEvil reportedly picked TSM over Evil Geniuses, who, according to Wolf, have been “aggressive” in the potential acquisition of a new mid laner for the 2021 LCS Spring Split.

PowerOfEvil reportedly expressed his interest in free agency on Nov. 7, Wolf said. He spent a year with FlyQuest, but fell short at the World Championships last month. The team finished top twelve, which was the highest position among all North American teams, alongside Team Liquid.

This move would leave FlyQuest without a mid laner and jungler, since Santorin was given permission by the organization to look for other opportunities earlier this month. On Nov. 6 the jungler expressed his interest to play in the LEC or LCS on Twitter.

I have been given permission by FlyQuest ahead of time to explore my opportunities before becoming a Free Agent on November 16th.



Looking for opportunities in LCS/LEC



Email: Lucastaokilmerlarsen@gmail.com — Lucas Larsen (@Santorin) November 6, 2020

PowerOfEvil would replace arguably the best TSM player of all time in Bjergsen, who moved to a coaching position following TSM’s disastrous performance at Worlds 2020. TSM finished in 16th place and didn’t win a single match after going into the tournament as the first seed from North America.

