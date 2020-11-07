FlyQuest’s PowerOfEvil reportedly set to enter free agency

FlyQuest mid laner PowerOfEvil has declined his player option to transition to free agency on Nov. 16, according to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

The German League of Legends pro is reportedly set to enter free agency in the next few weeks but could still return to FlyQuest with an updated contract, Wolf said.

.@PowerOfEvilLoL has declined his player option, making him a free agent ahead of the 2021 season, sources told ESPN.



A return to FlyQuest is not totally off the table, but would need to come with a new deal. PowerOfEvil will enter a free agency beginning Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 7, 2020

The news comes just a day after the team’s jungler Santorin was given permission by FlyQuest to seek opportunities elsewhere. The Danish star said on Twitter that he would pursue teams in both the LCS and the LEC.

I have been given permission by FlyQuest ahead of time to explore my opportunities before becoming a Free Agent on November 16th.



Looking for opportunities in LCS/LEC



Email: Lucastaokilmerlarsen@gmail.com — Lucas Larsen (@Santorin) November 6, 2020

PowerOfEvil has been an integral part of the FlyQuest rise to stardom in the LCS. The decorated mid laner moved to North America in 2017 with OpTic Gaming but later transitioned to CLG in November 2018 and finally FlyQuest in 2019.

Since joining the roster, PowerOfEvil made an immediate impact. The German-born mid laner, known for his scaling mages, has been one of the best mid laners in the LCS. PowerOfEvil helped FlyQuest finish second in both the LCS 2020 Spring Playoffs and LCS 2020 Summer Playoffs with his stellar performances, which granted the North American organization its first ticket to Worlds.

FlyQuest finished top 12 at Worlds alongside North American rivals Team Liquid following losses to tournament favorites DRX and Top Esports.