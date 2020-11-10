100 Thieves parts ways with Cody Sun

The LCS’ 100 Thieves and Cody Sun have mutually parted ways, the player announced today.

The ADC, who enjoyed a full year with the North American organization, is now a free agent and aims to “reach the top” for the 2021 season, he says.

100Thieves and I have decided to part ways.

Effective immediately, I will be a Free Agent heading into the 2021 season.



I am very grateful for the opportunities given to me by 100T, as well as very excited for what's to come.



For 2021, I wish to reach the top. — Cody Sun (@CodySun) November 10, 2020

100 Thieves, under new management and direction from Christopher “PapaSmithy” Smith, missed the mark in 2020, placing seventh to eighth in the LCS Summer Split and falling short of the League of Legends World Championship.

The team lost 3-0 to Evil Geniuses in the loser’s bracket of the LCS Summer playoffs, after a disappointing seventh-place finish in the regular season. In total, 100 Thieves won just seven games throughout the summer.

Cody Sun can’t be wholly to blame for the team’s woes in 2020, but his inability to mesh with support player Philippe “Poome” Lavoie-Giguere was most certainly a factor in 100 Thieves’ poor performance.

Along with Cody Sun, Australian mid laner Tommy “Ryoma” Le and jungler Juan Arturo “Contractz” Garcia underperformed, resulting in a jumbled mess of a roster. The only real redeeming factor of the team was Korean top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho

It remains to be seen which team Cody Sun will join next, but owing to his status as a consistent bot laner, he should be a competitive signing for the 2021 LCS season.