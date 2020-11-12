Team Liquid parts ways with strategic coach Cain

Cain was a part of Liquid's best moments in the LCS.

Team Liquid is moving on from League of Legends coach Cain, the organization announced today.

The 33-year-old had a lot of great moments with the organization, helping Liquid win multiple LCS titles. Cain’s departure comes after three and a half years spent with the organization.

Thank you @liquidcain. When we were at our lowest point, you brought us to heights we could only dare to dream of achieving. We're grateful for the growth you've given our team the past 3.5 years and wish you all the best in your next steps.



➡️ https://t.co/mGYcUVF1bZ pic.twitter.com/RfK2qN2W0S — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) November 12, 2020

Cain began his career as a professional League player in 2012 in the LCK and competed for three years. In November 2015, he retired as a player and became a coach for one of the oldest organizations in the LCK, CJ Entus. After a poor debut year with CJ, though, Cain was recruited as an assistant coach for Cloud9 in the NA LCS. But after a short three-month stint with C9, Cain joined Liquid as its head coach.

With Cain, Liquid experienced new highs, winning four splits in a row. They also had a tremendous performance at MSI last year, taking down the favorites of the tournament, Invictus Gaming, in a hard-fought best-of-five series.

But after a poor Spring Split this year in which Liquid came in ninth place, the team looked to recruit former caster turned coach Jatt for the head coach position. As a result, Cain was moved to a strategic coach role.

With Jatt on the squad, Liquid drastically improved their performance and finished in first place in the regular season during the summer. They qualified for the 2020 World Championship but failed to advance past the group stage.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.