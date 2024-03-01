How to get the Fractured Crown in Last Epoch

There are a lot of rare items in Last Epoch, but some can be a fair bit trickier to get your hands on than others. If you’re a Mage then the one you’re probably after is the Fractured Crown.

Recommended Videos

This powerful helmet increases mana, damage, and other key stats by a lot, so it’s something that Mage players should consider for their builds. Of course, before you can do that, you’ll need to acquire it, and the Eleventh Hour devs didn’t make it easy.

Here’s how you can get your Fractured Crown in Last Epoch.

Getting the Fractured Crown in Last Epoch

Get crafting! Image via Eleventh Hour Games

The Fractured Crown is an extremely rare item that can’t be found as a drop from enemies in Last Epoch. Instead, it must be crafted.

Crafting the Fractured Crown can be tricky if you don’t have the right items or an idea of what is required. The important things to have before you start are a Runed Visage helmet and a Rune of Ascendance. These are the key components, however, there are specific prefixes and affix tiers that the helmet needs to have:

Mana

Damage Dealt to Mana Before Health

21 or more total affix tiers

If your Runed Visage has all of these things it can be crafted into the Fractured Crown. The process for doing this is simple and pretty much exactly what you’d expect. Simply open the Forge, put the Runed Visage inside, and use a Rune of Ascendance. If done correctly, you’ll now have your Fractured Crown.

Despite the crafting process being easy, you might struggle to find a Runed Visage with all of these stats which can be quite the pain and a serious timewaster. Of course, this item can drop from enemies, but if you’re a member of the Merchant’s Guild it can also be purchased.

Purchasing the Runed Visage is the best way to guarantee it has all of the stats you need. That said, you can only buy it if you’re at least level eight with the Merchant’s Guild, so you’ll probably need to grind Last Epoch endgame content to get there.