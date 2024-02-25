Category:
Last Epoch

Last Epoch: How to link items in chat

Mind taking a look at this fine item?
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 24, 2024 08:38 pm
A character stands at the edge of a forest overlooking green hills in Last Epoch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The chat box in RPG games can often be the holy grail of information about a game, and it’s no different in Last Epoch. Like its peers in the genre, you can also share items you own and your recent drops in the chat window.

Item linking in Last Epoch’s chat is one of my favorite features in the game because my friends are horrible at describing their drops. It’s generally easier to have them link these drops instead of letting them verbally explain their items to me.

Linking items in Last Epoch’s chat, explained

A screenshot of the Gambler's Fallacy amulet equipped in Last Epoch.
Come to think of it, the devs could easily include this hotkey combination at the bottom here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To link items in Last Epoch’s chat, open the chat box first and Ctrl + Left Click on the item that you’d like to link. When done correctly, the item’s name will appear in the chat and other players will be able to see a preview of the item.

In total, you can link up to three items to the chat in Last Epoch. If you have more items that you would like to share via the chat, you’ll need to link them in a separate message. This is a core feature in many RPG titles, like Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft, and is extremely handy when it comes to trading.

If you’ve been on a solo mission so far, you can invite friends to your party to spice up your run. While new additions to your journey might cause you to respec your skills for stronger combos, at least you’ll have more ideas on board when it’s time to join a faction, a decision you can easily make with our Last Epoch faction guide.

related content
Read Article Last Epoch: How to buy and sell items through the Merchants’ Guild
Lake Liath shown in a Last Epoch loading screen.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: How to buy and sell items through the Merchants’ Guild
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch Patch 1 fixes several bugs—but server issues remain its biggest problem
Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch Patch 1 fixes several bugs—but server issues remain its biggest problem
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch’s Weaver’s Will Uniques, explained
A screenshot of the Apogee of Cradle of the Erased Weaver's Will Unique in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch’s Weaver’s Will Uniques, explained
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Last Epoch: How to buy and sell items through the Merchants’ Guild
Lake Liath shown in a Last Epoch loading screen.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: How to buy and sell items through the Merchants’ Guild
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch Patch 1 fixes several bugs—but server issues remain its biggest problem
Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch Patch 1 fixes several bugs—but server issues remain its biggest problem
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch’s Weaver’s Will Uniques, explained
A screenshot of the Apogee of Cradle of the Erased Weaver's Will Unique in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch’s Weaver’s Will Uniques, explained
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 23, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.