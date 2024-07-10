Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Last Epoch characters with Xbox controller
Images via Eleventh Hour Games/Xbox. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Last Epoch

How to fix evade controller bug in Last Epoch

Last Epoch season two adds a much-needed evade button, but it might not work on your controller at first.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 07:33 am

Last Epoch season two adds a new evade ability for every class. It’s a short-range dodge with a four-second cooldown and two charges, and while it doesn’t make you immune to damage, it does help you escape AoE attacks and avoid projectiles.

Recommended Videos

Many controller players can’t evade when they first log into Last Epoch season two (myself included). But worry not—there’s a very simple fix.

Last Epoch evade controller bug fix

Last Epoch controller keybind settings menu with red arrow pointing to Restore Defaults option
Simply go to the input settings and choose Restore Defaults. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To fix the evade controller bug in Last Epoch, you just need to restore your default input settings. Press Escape or Options/Menu on a controller, choose Settings, then Change Input Keys, and finally Restore Defaults. This binds evade to B/Circle on your controller—the same as action-heavy RPGs like Elden Ring, so it should feel familiar if you’ve played similar games.

The developer hasn’t officially confirmed the reason for the bug, but community reports suggest it happens if you previously had an ability bound to the evade button. I had an ability bound to Circle on my Warlock before season two, which is the same as the new evade button, and when I logged in, I had to reset my controls before I could evade.

Lots of players were asking for an evade button, and I’m very glad Eleventh Hour Games added one. According to the developer, the new evade ability allows them to “assume a baseline of mobility for all characters” and “increase the base level of difficulty in some fights, regardless if players use Evade or another movement ability.”

The evade button should open up new build possibilities because it’s no longer mandatory for every build to include a movement skill to avoid damage. In my book, it’s a great change. Next, if you want some free cosmetic goodies, check out our guide to all Last Epoch Twitch drops.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
twitter Link to www.tpefoley.com linkedin