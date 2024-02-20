Last Epoch Loot Filters, explained

Loot Filters in Last Epoch help you sort through item drops from monsters before picking them up. They don’t let you pick up drops automatically—they simply let you highlight items you care about, or hide the ones you don’t want. Here’s how to use Loot Filters in Last Epoch.

What are Loot Filters in Last Epoch?

An example of a complex loot filter. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Loot Filters in Last Epoch are a built-in game feature that changes which item drops you see on the ground. You can customize these filters in depth, using logic to specify which items you want to appear after they drop from enemies. The goal is to ensure you never miss valuable items while automatically hiding items with low value.

Loot Filters perform three main actions on dropped items:

Hide items : This action makes filtered items impossible to pick up, hides their names, but still shows their color indicator on the ground, as illustrated in this article’s featured image.

: This action makes filtered items impossible to pick up, hides their names, but still shows their color indicator on the ground, as illustrated in this article’s featured image. Show items : This action ensures specific items appear even if a filter would normally hide them. For example, if you set a filter to hide all bows but add a “Show all Unique items” filter, Unique bows will still appear on the floor while other bows remain hidden.

: This action ensures specific items appear even if a filter would normally hide them. For example, if you set a filter to hide all bows but add a “Show all Unique items” filter, Unique bows will still appear on the floor while other bows remain hidden. Recolor items: This changes the color of item names to any color of your choosing. Players often use this option to highlight items that wouldn’t normally have a special color, like standard items with significant Affixes.

You can get very detailed with Loot Filters. You have the option to use any of the actions mentioned above based on criteria like item type, subtype, rarity, level, your character’s class and level, and specific item Affixes. For example, you can recolor Two-Handed Axes for characters level 20 or higher that have the Critical Strike Avoidance affix only, if you’re looking for an item that meets those criteria.

How to set up Loot Filters in Last Epoch

To set up a Loot Filter in Last Epoch, press Shift+F after entering the game with your character, or follow these steps:

Log into the game with the character you want to use. Press ESC to open the Main Menu. Go to Settings and select Manage Loot Filter under the Gameplay tab. Click the green plus sign to create a new filter. Fill in the title, description, icon, and color. Click Add Rule to start a new rule. Choose to Show, Hide, or Recolor items. For the optional settings, pick a color, capitalize the item label, or define a character level range for the filter. Click Add Condition to specify which item feature to filter. Choose the details of the item you want to filter under Properties. Click Update to save your conditions. Add more rules as needed, or close the window to finish and apply your filter.

Your filter is now active and working in Last Epoch’s overworld. You can use the same menu to export your filter to share it with others or delete it if you no longer want it. If you prefer not to make one from scratch, you can find player-made filters in online communities and import them.