What does Solo Account Found mean in Last Epoch?

When you create a new character in Last Epoch, you can enable one or two Challenges in addition to your selection of Game Mode. These are Solo Character Found and, if you’re playing online, Solo Account Found. But what are they? And why enable them?

If you select either of these options in Last Epoch, you’ll see a tooltip explaining it, but you might still be left scratching your head as to what each of them means and why you would want to enable them. The short answer is that they’re both basically additional difficulty options that affect the degree to which your character can share items with other players and other characters of your own creation. The finer points, though, require a bit more explanation.

Last Epoch: Solo Account Found challenge explained

ShinyMan is the shiniest hero in all Eterra. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, this might make more sense if you ignore the word “Found.” Solo Account would be a perfectly reasonable name for this option, and I’m pretty sure that the “Found” part is just a bit of dev-speak that hasn’t been weeded out.

When Solo Account Found (SAF) is enabled, this character cannot party up with other players or obtain any items originally found by other players. However, you can transfer items between your own AF characters as long as they belong to the same Cycle and Game Mode.

Last Epoch: Solo Character Found challenge explained

Indeed, ShinyMan is brave enough, and shiny enough, to embark upon an SC adventure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Again, it can help to ignore the “Found” part, assuming dev-speak isn’t your native tongue. A Solo Character Found (SCF) character is the purest, most independent character type in Last Epoch. Not only can an SCF character not party up or obtain items found by other players, it can’t even obtain items found by other characters belonging to the same account. So, for example, if your SCF Sentinel finds a Legendary Rogue-only item, you cannot transfer it to your SCF Rogue.

Should you select Solo Account Found or Solo Character Found in Last Epoch?

The in-game guides are detailed, but a bit long-winded and confusing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether or not you choose Solo Account Found or Solo Character Found in Last Epoch is basically a matter of personal choice. Currently there are no explicit benefits to selecting either challenge. These options exist for two categories of player. First, there are players who want the game’s difficulty to be as high as possible. And then there are players (like me, as it happens) who feel like any given action-RPG character should earn powerful items through their acts of skill and courage, not through freebies. So, simply decide whether or not you’re one of these types of player and enable (or disable) Last Epoch’s solo challenges accordingly.