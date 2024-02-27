Last Epoch: Offline vs online gameplay, explained

Most modern games need you to play online, with few still offering any kind of offline mode, though that doesn’t include Last Epoch—the hack-and-slash ARPG has both, with each offering its own advantages and disadvantages.

Last Epoch offline vs. online, explained

Offline mode provides a smoother combat experience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to play Last Epoch: Online and offline. You must be connected to the internet if you’re playing online, but if you don’t have an internet connection you’ll have to pick one of the two types of offline play.

Full Offline mode: You don’t need an internet connection to play Last Epoch. Full Offline can be found by navigating to the Last Epoch page on Steam, selecting Settings, Properties, and then choosing your launch mode in the Launch Modes dropdown. Play Offline mode: You only need an internet connection to log in. This gameplay version can be accessed from Last Epoch’s main menu.

It should be noted that when you create a character, it must remain in that mode, meaning there is no inter-mode transferring. So, if you create a character to play online, you can’t transfer it to offline, and vice versa.

While the offline mode is certainly great for those who have unstable internet connections, there are advantages and disadvantages to playing offline and online in Last Epoch, and the best mode for you will depend on how you like to play.

Pros and cons of playing Last Epoch online

You should consider playing Last Epoch online if you enjoy:

Playing with friends or playing co-op

or playing co-op Trading items with others via the Merchant’s Guild

However, playing online means you’re also subject to server issues and maintenance downtimes. In addition, if you’re playing with friends, you can’t play at your own pace, which can sometimes make ARPGs like Last Epoch a lot more tedious and tiring. That said, having access to a trading system means you can get your best-in-slot items much, much faster, which should make it an easier gameplay experience.

Pros and cons of playing Last Epoch offline

Circle of Fortune is the best faction for offline gameplay. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You should consider playing Last Epoch offline if you enjoy:

Playing solo . Means you won’t see anyone and can play at your own pace.

. Means you won’t see anyone and can play at your own pace. Being able to pause (this is only available in offline mode).

(this is only available in offline mode). Smoother gaming experience.

Playing offline means you don’t have to worry about unstable internet connections and you can play at your own pace. Offline mode is perfect if you’re like me and enjoy exploring, trying new builds, and playing whenever you have a free moment. Many players have also reported their offline gaming experience has also been much smoother than playing online.

The downside to playing offline is you cannot access trading, which means the Merchant’s Guild is practically useless. So, you will have to join the other faction, Circle of Fortune, as soon as possible as this will give you higher drop rates.

In addition, there are a few Last Epoch features you won’t have access to, like bug reporting, linking items in chat, region servers, or chat (if you’re in Full Offline mode).