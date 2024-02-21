Category:
Last Epoch

How to fix Online Play Unavailable error in Last Epoch

Switching offline comes with a risk.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 02:44 pm
A shipwreck in Last Epoch shown in a loading screen.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eager players are logging in to test out the latest hack-and-slash roleplaying game, Last Epoch. But an “Online Play Unavailable” error message has spoiled the party.

Like other ARPG titles, Last Epoch offers multiplayer for parties of up to four, making it easier to clear out the dungeons filled with hordes of enemies. But the title initially only supported single-player gameplay and everything doable in a group can also be accomplished while flying solo.

Online play unavailable
The “Online Play Unavailable” error message is common and a nuisance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With that being said, there is an easy way to bypass the annoying “Online Play Unavailable” error code, but it comes at a price.

How can I fix Online Play Unavailable error in Last Epoch?

After logging into Last Epoch, an error message labeled “Online Play Unavailable” might halt you in your tracks. The full text reads: “Online Play Unavailable. Check for news about multiplayer updates or outages. Contact support if this persists.”

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to resolve the issue.

  • Open the game.
  • In the launcher, you can choose to play either online or offline underneath region and chat language.
  • Select Offline.
  • If you’re already logged in online, you can also switch to offline in the top left of the screen.
Last Epoch fix
Switching to offline only takes one click. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before playing offline, players should know that using an online character on an offline server and vice versa isn’t possible. If you start your journey offline, it won’t be possible to use that character later on if you decide to switch to an online server.

Offline and offline servers on Last Epoch will have the same content, but online-only features a global chat, trade, grouping, leaderboards, and cosmetic items.

related content
Read Article Last Epoch Faction guide: Should you join the Merchants Guild or Circle of Fortune?
The Circle of Fortune and Merchant's Guild banners side by side.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch Faction guide: Should you join the Merchants Guild or Circle of Fortune?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 21, 2024
Read Article This one-button Falconer build is your easiest Last Epoch cycle starter
A screenshot of the Falcon using Aerial Assault in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
This one-button Falconer build is your easiest Last Epoch cycle starter
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How many chapters are there in Last Epoch?
A shipwreck in Last Epoch shown in a loading screen.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How many chapters are there in Last Epoch?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get and farm Herald of the Scurry in Last Epoch
A screenshot of a Primalist standing in the starting area of Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to get and farm Herald of the Scurry in Last Epoch
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to join the Circle of Fortune in Last Epoch
Lake Liath shown in a Last Epoch loading screen.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to join the Circle of Fortune in Last Epoch
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 21, 2024
Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.