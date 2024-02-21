How to fix Online Play Unavailable error in Last Epoch

Eager players are logging in to test out the latest hack-and-slash roleplaying game, Last Epoch. But an “Online Play Unavailable” error message has spoiled the party.

Like other ARPG titles, Last Epoch offers multiplayer for parties of up to four, making it easier to clear out the dungeons filled with hordes of enemies. But the title initially only supported single-player gameplay and everything doable in a group can also be accomplished while flying solo.

The “Online Play Unavailable” error message is common and a nuisance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With that being said, there is an easy way to bypass the annoying “Online Play Unavailable” error code, but it comes at a price.

How can I fix Online Play Unavailable error in Last Epoch?

After logging into Last Epoch, an error message labeled “Online Play Unavailable” might halt you in your tracks. The full text reads: “Online Play Unavailable. Check for news about multiplayer updates or outages. Contact support if this persists.”

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to resolve the issue.

Open the game.

In the launcher, you can choose to play either online or offline underneath region and chat language.

Select Offline.

If you’re already logged in online, you can also switch to offline in the top left of the screen.

Switching to offline only takes one click. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before playing offline, players should know that using an online character on an offline server and vice versa isn’t possible. If you start your journey offline, it won’t be possible to use that character later on if you decide to switch to an online server.

Offline and offline servers on Last Epoch will have the same content, but online-only features a global chat, trade, grouping, leaderboards, and cosmetic items.