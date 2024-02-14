Is Last Epoch down? How to check server status

Last Epoch will leave early access for a full launch on Feb. 21 and planned maintenance will occur ahead of the full release. If you need to check the game’s current server status, we have all the tips you need to know.

While Last Epoch can be played offline, multiplayer provides more opportunities for adventure and the ability to squad up with friends, though it does mean you’re at the mercy of the servers. Fortunately for players, if the servers are acting up, there are ways to check what’s going on.

Is Last Epoch down?

What’s up with you? Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Ahead of the full launch of Last Epoch on Feb. 21, there is planned server downtime on Feb. 14 from 8am to 10am CT. Last Epoch will not be accessible during these times but the early access version of the game will return once the planned maintenance period ends.

With the game set to be launched fully, further server downtime is to be expected as the new build is pushed live and there may also be bugs and issues to resolve. Therefore, it’s a good idea to know exactly how to check the server status.

How to check Last Epoch server status

The best way to check the status of the Last Epoch servers is by using social media, either by checking the official X account (formerly Twitter) or by joining the official Discord channel to receive the latest updates.

Any planned maintenance times will be announced by the developers through those platforms and, in the case of the servers going down due to issues, they’re likely to be the first place the problems are discussed—so you’ll quickly be able to see what the server status is.

If you do encounter issues with the server, these platforms are the best way to report any problems for support. If you’re encountering issues but no problems are being reported by the community, it’s possibly a problem on your end.