What is the max party size in Last Epoch?

Last Epoch sees players enter the wonderous world of Eterra and face enemies across time, and while the game works perfectly fine on your own, you’ll definitely want to try the dungeon-crawler with a party of friends.

Recommended Videos

ARPG classics like Diablo and Path of Exile thrive thanks to their multiplayer capabilities, and as such, many players want to know just how many of their friends they’ll be able to bring along on their adventures.

Maximum party size in Last Epoch

Don’t go it alone! Image via Eleventh Hour Games

The maximum party size in Last Epoch is four, meaning you can bring three other players with you as you adventure in Eterra. Once you invite anyone to your party, they will join your active instance and you’ll be able to open portals and explore the world together.

To make a party in Last Epoch, press H to open the Social Panel. You can then send out invites to other online players or those on your friends list. Like other ARPGs, adding players to your party boosts enemy health and damage, meaning you’ll be playing tougher sessions to compensate for the extra player (or three). All players get the same amount of experience for enemies defeated nearby, so grouping is a great way to level up.

Online multiplayer was released in a beta form back in March 2023 and has improved over time in the lead-up to February 2024’s major 1.0 update. Be sure all players you want to invite are on the same mode e.g. if you play Last Epoch’s hardcore mode, you’ll only be able to party up with those also playing hardcore.

The party system is one of four interactive multiplayer modes in Last Epoch; the others are trading in the Bazaar, battling in PvP modes, or just chilling in public areas.

Eleventh Hour Games went into great detail on multiplayer in a blog post on Last Epoch‘s official webpage, where you can learn more about party restrictions and other information.