Last Epoch 1.0 release countdown: Exact start time and date

Action RPG Last Epoch came out in early access all the way back in 2019, and now developer Eleventh Hour Games is ready to launch it in full.

If you’ve yet to try out Last Epoch during its early access period, the full release is a perfect jumping-on-point for new players. The 1.0 update won’t be a complete reset for long-time players (so don’t worry about your characters being deleted). But we expect there to be some changes that will shake up the metagame and make the fanbase reevaluate Last Epoch’s best builds. To help you prepare, here’s a countdown and guide for when the 1.0 update drops.

When does the Last Epoch 1.0 update launch?

According to Eleventh Hour Games, Last Epoch’s 1.0 update and full release is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 11am CT. So, for those in America, it will be available to download in the morning. But anyone living in Australia or New Zealand has to wait till the following day on Feb. 22.

The countdown above is for the CT time zone, but we’ve included launch dates and times for other major time zones below. You should also be aware Last Epoch’s online services will be down for 24 hours before launch, so maybe play something else in the meantime.

The Americas:

Pacific Standard Time (PT): Feb. 21, 9am

Feb. 21, 9am Central Standard Time (CT/CST): Feb. 21, 11am

Feb. 21, 11am Eastern Standard Time (EST): Feb. 21, 12pm

Europe:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Feb. 12, 5pm

Feb. 12, 5pm Central European Time (CET): Feb. 21, 6pm

Oceania and Asia:

Australia Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): Feb. 22, 4am

Feb. 22, 4am Australia Eastern Time (AET): Feb. 22, 5am

When does Last Epoch launch on consoles?

Image via Eleventh Hour Games

At the time of writing, Last Epoch isn’t scheduled to launch for consoles. Eleventh Hour Games intends on bringing Last Epoch to consoles at some point, but it has not committed to any specific platforms or a release window. So, if you’re interested in checking out the full release, you’ll either need to do it on PC or be prepared to wait a while for Last Epoch to launch elsewhere.