Will Last Epoch wipe on update 1.0 release?

Last Epoch’s early access days are coming to an end, with update 1.0 to mark the release of the game’s full version. Many players are curious whether there will be a Last Epoch wipe in the major 1.0 update as some characters are a couple of years old.

Throughout its long early access, I got to try out Last Epoch a couple of times, trying out the best character builds when I could. While I got used to the existing metagame, I also lived in peace with the fact that Last Epoch Patch 1.0 would eventually shake up the game. Adjusting to a new meta wouldn’t be a problem, and I was mainly wondering whether my ongoing saves would actually make it through to Last Epoch’s full version.

Will there be a Last Epoch wipe when patch 1.0 releases?

Your characters had their time under the spotlight. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

There won’t be a Last Epoch wipe when the game’s patch 1.0 goes live. Developers Eleventh Hour Games have confirmed this development on Discord in the last few weeks, allaying player fears around the topic—though there is a catch.

Though you’ll be able to keep your Last Epoch character from the game’s early access, they’ll only be available offline. This means you can’t use them in online play. It’s unlikely for most players to stick to their offline saves while multiplayer becomes available, but at least the sentimental value of your previous characters will remain.

There’s a chance the devs may implement features for Last Epoch players with early access characters, giving them more room in terms of gameplay, but this is just speculation. Priorities will likely remain with online play after patch 1.0 arrives as anticipation for more seasons and content grows exponentially.