All Last Epoch Class and Mastery Badge changes coming in Patch 1.0

Last Epoch’s early access period is finally coming to an end this month, and the first official patch for the fully-released game is already looking like a doozy. Among the major changes coming in Patch 1.0 is a tweak to Class and Mastery Badges; they will be getting what many players believe is a much-needed visual update.

Here are all the details on the long-awaited Last Epoch badge changes.

Last Epoch: All changes coming to Class and Mastery Badges in Patch 1.0

All Class and Mastery Badges: Old (Left) and New (Right). Images via Eleventh Hour Games

The Classes and Mastery Badges were given a much-needed visual update for the official launch, and you can download them from the official Last Epoch website.

While some badges remained similar to their old counterparts, like the Primalist, all 20 badges have received updates, whether it’s an entirely new design, like the Necromancer, Runemaster, and Warlock, or general improvements, as you can see in the Lich’s image.

All 20 got a color boost and, when paired with their new designs, it leaves them nothing short of stunning and truly represents each class and mastery.

In Last Epoch, there are five Classes, and each Class has three Masteries, or Sub-Classes, as they’d be called in other ARPGs and RPGs. Although players could not play Falconer and Warlock during early access, which is why they’re greyed out in the old Badge circle, they will be playable when Patch 1.0 launches. If you’re new to Last Epoch, or if you’re curious about all the Classes and Masteries that will be playable from Patch 1.0, these are all five classes and 15 Masteries in Last Epoch:

Mage : Runemaster: A mage who weaves raw arcane power into offensive and defensive wards. Spellblade: A mage who utilizes a sword and a shield to face enemies at close range. Sorcerer: A wielder of the arcane who can damage their foes from a distance.

: Primalist: Shaman: A living storm that uses nature to bring the world and his enemies to his knees using totems. Beastmaster: A strong warrior who uses the power of beastly companions to defeat his enemies. Druid: He bends nature to take the form of dangerous creatures to protect the creator’s world.

Acolyte : Lich : An acolyte who uses blood and death to fuel her strength at the cost of her own health. Necromancer: She uses flesh, bone, and blood to summon dark creatures to do her bidding. Warlock: They tear into their foes to corrupt and twist their spirits with a curse and forbidden magic.

: Rogue: Bladedancer: A deadly woman who is agile, and her blade work almost appears to be performing a deadly dance. Marksman: She’s quick and deals fast, long-range damage with her arrows Falconer: She deploys traps and uses her bird of prey to survive.

Sentinel: Forge Guard: A guard who has mastered weapons, armor, and metal to dominate and destroy his enemies. Void Knight : A sentinel who has embraced the voice and uses it to consume his enemies from the inside out. Paladin: A warrior of the light who specializes in healing and taking down his enemies with holy fire.



Even though the premise of each Class and Mastery in Last Epoch remains the same at launch, the visual update to the badges truly embraces the feel of each Class and its Masteries.