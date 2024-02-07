Top 5 best character builds in Last Epoch ahead of Patch 1.0

Last Epoch will officially launch on Feb. 21 after nearly four years in Early Access. During this time, players had a chance to try multiple classes, masteries, and builds. While some classes and masteries may change once Patch 1.0 rolls out, these are five builds you must try.

Recommended Videos

1) Necromancer: Fire Wraith build

Necromancers are part of the Acolyte class. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Necromancers are a popular class, regardless of the ARPG. In Last Epoch, the Fire Wraith Necromancer build is an incredible end-game build and is simply one of the best in the game. You summon wraiths that essentially act as turrets that deal long-ranged damage, and it’s one of the most satisfying ways to clear mobs.

In addition, you’ll get resistance and heals from your wraiths, which means it’s an excellent build for survivability. However, to ensure you summon Flame wraiths, you need Idols (modifiers that increase your chances of summoning a fire wraith).

2) Shaman: Spriggin Thorn Totem build

The Spriggin Thorn Totem Shaman build is one of the easiest to play in Last Epoch. It’s beginner-friendly and you can start building from the beginning, requiring you to smash only one or two buttons. So, if you’re new to Last Epoch or ARPGS in general, this build is one of the best to try.

With this build, you summon multiple stationary totems that almost act like minions, and they attack anything in range. The downside is that it doesn’t offer single-target damage as they will target anything and everything. But they deal a lot of damage and offer healing. So, it’s worth it.

3) Bladedancer: Shadow Daggers build

Bladedancers are a Mastery of the Rogue class. Image via Eleventh hour Games

The Shadow Daggers Bladedancer build in Last Epoch is one that you can level easily; it’s beginner-friendly, and you can use it in the end game. Not only that, but it’s fast-paced and tanky, offers high damage output, and makes clearing mobs easy. And best of all, it always crits.

The downside is that you must keep moving. You gain more damage depending on your movement speed. So, if you stop or get caught in an enemy’s CC or stuns, you’ll lose your bonuses. But if you like zipping around the map and clearing dungeons quickly, this is the best build f

4) Void Knight: Warpath build

The Warpath Void Knight build is what I like to call the “spin to win” build in Last Epoch. Like the Whirlwind Barbarian in Diablo 4, this build focuses on you using your skill, Warpath, to spin around the map and deal damage.

You can speed run maps, and it is excellent for its single-target attacks and clearing mobs because they melt under the spinning sword. What’s more, it’s tanky and has high survivability. Similar to the Thorn Totem Shaman build, this one is beginner-friendly and easy to play because you’re essentially using one skill. So, if you like easy builds, this is one of the best ones to play, and it’s super satisfying watching your character spin, not walk, around the world.

5) Beastmaster: Squirrels build

Beastmasters, Shamans, and Druids are from the Primalist class. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

The Squirrels Beastmaster build feels a lot like a meme build because, well, what can squirrels really do? Well, with this build, you summon a horde of squirrels to do your bidding, and they are incredible at targeting single enemies, which means it’s one of the best builds to use against bosses and deals quite a bit of damage.

To complete this build, you must get a unique item called Herald of the Scurry, which will convert your wolves into squirrels. But as this is an incredible helmet, it’s worth the struggle farming for it. Be warned: it will only drop after you’ve hit level 76.

If you’re excited to try these top five builds for Last Epoch, the Early Access is still live, or you can wait until Patch 1.0 goes live on Feb. 21. Check back soon after, and we’ll have a bunch of in-depth build guides for you.