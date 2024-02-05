Last Epoch release date: When does the 1.0 Patch launch on Steam?

Last Epoch has been in early access since 2019, but that testing is finally about to wrap up after five years with the arrival of Patch 1.0 early this year.

The launch update, Last Epoch Patch 1.0, is expected to introduce new items, improved classes, tooltip overhaul, and more to build hype. If you’re excited about the official launch, you’ll definitely be wondering when it will go live.

Last Epoch Patch 1.0 Steam launch date

Which class will you be playing? Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Last Epoch’s official release patch, Patch 1.0, will be made available on PC via Steam on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 11 am CST (9 am PST). You should see a prompt to update your copy if you already own Last Epoch on Steam.

If you don’t see this prompt, restart your Steam Client and try loading up Last Epoch again. The Eleventh Hour Games devs have suggested this update could take Steam upwards of 20 minutes to see it. So, if you still don’t see the update after restarting your Steam client, you may have to wait around 20 minutes for Steam to set it live properly.

Last Epoch Patch 1.0 release downtime

While it would be amazing to continue playing Last Epoch until the official launch patch, Patch 1.0, rolls out, Last Epoch’s servers will be down for maintenance and patch deployment 24 hours before the launch time. Expect the servers to be down from 11 am CST on Feb. 20. The official time the servers will go down has not yet been released.

This 24-hour downtime may seem long, but it’s because the Last Epoch devs will be working hard to ensure the release patch is deployed correctly, and the team will be working to ensure everything is ready; they want to avoid any hiccups.

So, if you’re ready to delve into dangerous dungeons, craft legendary weapons, and enjoy one of the 15 mastery classes in Last Epoch, Patch 1.0 will launch on Feb. 21.