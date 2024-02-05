Category:
General

Last Epoch release date: When does the 1.0 Patch launch on Steam?

It's almost here!
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Feb 4, 2024 08:17 pm
man standing in front of purple and pink haze in Last Epoch
Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Last Epoch has been in early access since 2019, but that testing is finally about to wrap up after five years with the arrival of Patch 1.0 early this year.

Recommended Videos

The launch update, Last Epoch Patch 1.0, is expected to introduce new items, improved classes, tooltip overhaul, and more to build hype. If you’re excited about the official launch, you’ll definitely be wondering when it will go live.

Last Epoch Patch 1.0 Steam launch date

Last Epoch’s official release patch, Patch 1.0, will be made available on PC via Steam on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 11 am CST (9 am PST). You should see a prompt to update your copy if you already own Last Epoch on Steam.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
2
:
2
:
1
4
:
3
1
:
3
2

If you don’t see this prompt, restart your Steam Client and try loading up Last Epoch again. The Eleventh Hour Games devs have suggested this update could take Steam upwards of 20 minutes to see it. So, if you still don’t see the update after restarting your Steam client, you may have to wait around 20 minutes for Steam to set it live properly.

Last Epoch Patch 1.0 release downtime

While it would be amazing to continue playing Last Epoch until the official launch patch, Patch 1.0, rolls out, Last Epoch’s servers will be down for maintenance and patch deployment 24 hours before the launch time. Expect the servers to be down from 11 am CST on Feb. 20. The official time the servers will go down has not yet been released.

This 24-hour downtime may seem long, but it’s because the Last Epoch devs will be working hard to ensure the release patch is deployed correctly, and the team will be working to ensure everything is ready; they want to avoid any hiccups.

So, if you’re ready to delve into dangerous dungeons, craft legendary weapons, and enjoy one of the 15 mastery classes in Last Epoch, Patch 1.0 will launch on Feb. 21.

related content
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator codes (February 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator codes (February 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Feb 4, 2024
Read Article All Star Tower Defense codes (February 2024)
All Star Tower Defense on Roblox
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All Star Tower Defense codes (February 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 4, 2024
Author

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.