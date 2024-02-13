Is Last Epoch coming to console? Xbox and PlayStation availability answered

Action RPG Last Epoch has been in Steam early access for nearly five years but is set for a full launch soon, which means some are curious if it will also see a release on consoles.

Early access Steam games typically don’t come to consoles until their full release, and even then, not for some time after the fact. Baldur’s Gate 3, for example, didn’t launch for PlayStation 5 until a month after the PC version, with the Xbox Series X|S version coming even later. Sometimes, PC games simply don’t make the jump to consoles, which can be disappointing when a hot new PC game comes out, and console owners have to miss out.

Last Epoch could take off in a big way when it launches on Feb. 21, so console owners will want to know if and when they can try it out for themselves.

Will Last Epoch release for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Expecting console ports out this year may be wishful thinking. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

So far, no, Last Epoch has not been given any sort of launch window for PlayStation or Xbox consoles. For the time being, PC is the only way to play it. However, developer Eleventh Hour Games has at least commented on the possibility of console ports.

Eleventh Hour Games CEO Judd Cobler was asked about a console version last year on Reddit, to which he said it was “very likely” and would happen “eventually.” He did rule it out happening alongside the 1.0 update (aka its full PC launch), so don’t expect a surprise drop.

Developer Mike Weicker, in a separate Reddit post from September 2023, added work hadn’t started on a console port yet, and there was no ETA for it. So, it’s probably safe to assume Last Epoch‘s console version won’t launch by the end of the year. Maybe in 2025, but even that feels a bit generous.

Since any such console port is ages away, Eleventh Hour Games hasn’t committed to any specific platforms. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S seem like safe bets, but it’s unknown if there’s any intention to port Last Epoch to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. A Steam Deck version would be nice, too, but at the time of writing, Last Epoch is unsupported on Valve’s console. This doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t work, though; Enshrouded isn’t Steam Deck verified, and it ran decently on the console when we tested it. However, players on Reddit have mixed feelings on how Last Epoch runs on Steam Deck, with comments ranging from it working fine to complaints about the controller support and frequent crashes.