As there are five Classes and 15 Masteries in Last Epoch, choosing one that suits your playstyle can be challenging. Even when you pick your Mastery, you must choose a build, and if you decide that the build and Mastery doesn’t work for you, you may want to change it.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether you can change your Mastery in Last Epoch.

Can you change your Mastery in Last Epoch, explained

If only we could change from one Mage Mastery to another. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unfortunately, once you’ve chosen your Mastery in Last Epoch you cannot change it, as this is a permanent character-bound choice.

For example, if you chose the Beastmaster Mastery under the Primalist Class, you must stick with the Beastmaster Mastery. Or, if you chose the Warlock Mastery under the Acolyte Class, you can’t change to the Necromancer Mastery or the Lich Mastery.

While you can’t change your Mastery, you can respec your character, meaning you can re-assign your points into different skills and nodes. Thankfully, because there are so many skills and gear options to choose from, even though you have to stick with your Mastery once it’s been chosen, there are various builds within your Mastery you can try. Hopefully, you can find one that works for you and your preferred playstyle.

But, if you don’t enjoy that character’s Mastery or any of the other builds within that Mastery, the only thing you can do is create a new character. It’s not an ideal solution because it means you have to go through the leveling process again, but at least this time, you can create a character in the Class and Mastery that might work for you.

At the time of writing this, it’s unknown whether there will be an option in the future to change your character’s Mastery. For now, you must create a new character to try a different Mastery, whether it’s under the same Class or a different one, in Last Epoch.