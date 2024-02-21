Category:
Last Epoch

How to respec Skills in Last Epoch

Ch-ch-changes.
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 21, 2024 12:00 pm
A screenshot from a cutscene in Last Epoch showing three Epochs.
You discover plenty of new Skills on your adventure through Last Epoch, so knowing how to respec Skills is an important lesson—and we’re here to teach you.

While some choices in Last Epoch are final, like the Mastery you choose, Skills can be changed on the fly, and there’s astaggering amount of build options to discover. However, making these changes does come at a cost, and we’ve explained everything below.

How to respec your Skills in Last Epoch

The Skills menu for the Acolyte in Last Epoch.
You can respec skills in Last Epoch at any time while on your adventure by opening the Skills tab, though there are some aspects you need to be aware of.

Removing points from the skill tree reduces the Skill level by one, so you need to level up the skill again to regain the points. Therefore, you won’t always be able to remove a point and immediately reallocate it somewhere else.

When you want to respec your Skills in Last Epoch, follow these steps:

  • Hit S on your keyboard.
  • Click on the Skill Specialization where you want to reallocate points.
  • Click the Respec option in the top-right of the screen.
  • Select Remove Skill Points.
  • Select the Node you want to remove a point from.
  • Click Confirm on the pop-up that appears.
  • Select a new Node to allocate a point to, if possible.

How to change Skill Specialization in Last Epoch

The Respec Skill menu showing in Last Epoch.
Changing your Skill Specialization in Last Epoch is a necessary task. You progress and unlock more skills more suited to your build as you progress, so you should get to grips with this feature early. To change Skill Specialization in Last Epoch, follow these steps:

  • Hit S on your keyboard.
  • Click on the Skill Specialization you want to remove.
  • Click the Respec option in the top-right of the screen.
  • Select Despecialize Skill.
  • Hit Despecialize on the pop-up that appears.
  • Select the Skill you want to specialize in.
  • Select Specialize in the top-right corner.
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.