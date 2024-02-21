How to respec Skills in Last Epoch

You discover plenty of new Skills on your adventure through Last Epoch, so knowing how to respec Skills is an important lesson—and we’re here to teach you.

While some choices in Last Epoch are final, like the Mastery you choose, Skills can be changed on the fly, and there’s astaggering amount of build options to discover. However, making these changes does come at a cost, and we’ve explained everything below.

How to respec your Skills in Last Epoch

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can respec skills in Last Epoch at any time while on your adventure by opening the Skills tab, though there are some aspects you need to be aware of.

Removing points from the skill tree reduces the Skill level by one, so you need to level up the skill again to regain the points. Therefore, you won’t always be able to remove a point and immediately reallocate it somewhere else.

When you want to respec your Skills in Last Epoch, follow these steps:

Hit S on your keyboard.

Click on the Skill Specialization where you want to reallocate points.

Click the Respec option in the top-right of the screen.

Select Remove Skill Points.

Select the Node you want to remove a point from.

Click Confirm on the pop-up that appears.

Select a new Node to allocate a point to, if possible.

How to change Skill Specialization in Last Epoch

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Changing your Skill Specialization in Last Epoch is a necessary task. You progress and unlock more skills more suited to your build as you progress, so you should get to grips with this feature early. To change Skill Specialization in Last Epoch, follow these steps: