In Last Epoch, Legendary items are the rarest gear type you can get. You can’t pick them up as drops; instead, you must craft them. This becomes possible after you complete a specific dungeon in the endgame, which is available after you finish campaign. Here’s the process for crafting Legendary items in Last Epoch.

How to craft Legendary items in Last Epoch

A legendary candidate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create a Legendary item in Last Epoch, you must to merge a Unique item that has Legendary potential with an Exalted item of the same type inside the Eternity Cache found in the Temporal Sanctum dungeon. You can only do this after you finish all the chapters in the campaign, which is when you unlock dungeons.

This process will consume the Exalted item and randomly transfer some of its affixes to the Legendary item, depending on the Unique item’s Legendary potential level. The higher this potential, the more affixes will transfer, up to a maximum of four. You have no control over which affixes will move, and they’ll keep their original values when transferred.

For example, if you have the Unique gloves Frostbite Shackles with a Legendary Potential of three and you want to upgrade them, you’d combine them with any Exalted glove. If the Exalted glove has four affixes, three of them will randomly transfer to the Frostbite Shackles with their exact values. So, if the glove has affixes like +4 mana regeneration, +10 percent cold resistance, +2 Intelligence, and 10 Ward Gained on Potion Used, three of these will transfer to the Frostbite Shackles with these exact values. This will add to its stats, not replace them, turning it into a Legendary item with three extra affixes.

Because affixes transfer exactly to the new Legendary item, it’s crucial to use your best Exalted item for the merge with a Unique. Likewise, the Unique item’s stats will remain the same after merging, so ensure the Unique you’re using has high-end stat rolls for a better Legendary item.

As a rule of thumb, Uniques that have low base power have higher odds of dropping with high Legendary potential, while those with high base power tend to drop with low Legendary potential. That’s the way the game balances power among Uniques, ensuring even those with low levels can become useful and turned into high-end Legendaries.