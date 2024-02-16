Last Epoch: How long is the campaign?

Last Epoch, which looks like if you gave Diablo a time machine, is a fun twist on the broad action RPG genre. With so many games in that space competing for your time, however, knowing exactly how much of that precious time Last Epoch demands is vital information heading in.

While Last Epoch may not be a story-driven epic like The Last Of Us, the potential for replayability and RNG elements inherent to the genre may extend the time you spend with it. However, if all you want to do is get through the curated experience Eleventh Hour has laid out for you and see the credits, you may be surprised by the game’s length.

How long does Last Epoch take to beat?

It’s going to be a lot of this. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Ironically for a game about time travel, Last Epoch won’t take up much of your time at all. If you’re simply aiming to play through the single-player campaign, you can expect to spend about 14 to 16 hours on Last Epoch, albeit likely with a few shaved off if you’re already familiar with this kind of top-down ARPG gameplay. This is spread across nine chapters taking place in three eras that you hop back and forth between in an attempt to stop time itself from collapsing. Given the lower price compared to triple-A games, a shorter runtime is to be expected.

Of course, this is just one playthrough. The game encourages multiple, offering five base classes with three times that number of specializations, meaning your first build might not be the one you want to stick with. If you stick with a Beastmaster, for instance, you may never realize your true calling is as a Void Knight.

And as with most live-service games, the ending is never really the end. Aside from the grind to maximum level, there’s a wealth of endgame content that should keep you busy. Whether that be the Endless Arena, the boss gauntlet of the Monolith of Fate, or more finite endgame dungeons, you’ll be occupied for a while after the credits roll—some players have even racked up hour counts in the thousands in the game’s Early Access build alone. Ultimately, whether you’re looking for a limited single-player experience or a new obsession to take over your life, Last Epoch seems more than capable of doing both.