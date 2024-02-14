What is the max level in Last Epoch?

Are you wondering what the maximum level is in the popular ARPG, Last Epoch? If you’ve yet to begin your adventure, you may want to know the game’s highest level so you can understand how much you’ll need to grind—and here’s the answer.

What is the highest level you can reach in Last Epoch?

Not an easy grind. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

You can grind up to a maximum of level 100 in Last Epoch. Note that this applies to the base level only, and not your Skill level or Master Class level. Skill level is capped at 20, but the limit can be increased with certain gear affixes.

With each base level up, you get a few benefits to help you on your road to level 100, including:

Gain plus five Health points and plus one Health point on Potion Use per level

Get one Passive point every level after level three

Additional specialization slots for Skills at level three, nine, 19, 34 and 49

Unlock Passive skills depending on Class

Like most games in the ARPG genre, while it won’t seem like much of a grind in the beginning, you’ll feel the difficulty rise as you reach Last Epoch’s end game. As most players who managed to beat the game would agree, it takes a lot more work to get from level 80 to 100 than it takes to reach level 80 from the start. So, be prepared to sink in as much time and patience as you can if you want to hit Last Epoch’s max level.

It’s quite difficult to guess the amount of time it may take you or any other player to reach level 100 in Last Epoch, as it depends on the character build you’re using. Some players have managed to reach the highest level in just a week, while others take months to reach the same goal.

You can, however, focus on a few things to level up fast in Last Epoch. This includes focusing on quests to unlock new areas and bosses to fight and farm XP from, defeating mobs whenever you can, and interacting with Experience Shrines. Whatever you do, don’t forget to enjoy your journey to level 100, as that’s the most important thing.