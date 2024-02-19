Last Epoch: All new Unique items coming in 1.0

Marking its exit from early access, Last Epoch’s Patch 1.0 introduces multiple new features to the Diablo-like action RPG game, including a bunch of powerful Unique items to look out for. If you’re wondering what the new Uniques are about, here’s what to expect.

For those unaware, Uniques are a rarity of equipment in Last Epoch that, besides significantly boosting stats, can be used for crafting Legendary items. Some Unique items can only be earned by defeating certain bosses, while others appear as random drops.

Eleventh Hour Games has announced five new Uniques to be added to Last Epoch via Patch 1.0. Note that the developers mentioned these as “some of the new Unique Items to look forward to,” so more Uniques may be added with the upcoming update.

All new Unique items added with Last Epoch’s Patch 1.0

Sigeon’s Reprisal

Sigeon’s Reprisal. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

A unique Bandit Shield, Sigeon’s Reprisal introduces a new way to create a retaliation build in Last Epoch by adding Throwing Damage to Shield Throw based on damage reflected to attackers. It also grants a 28 percent chance to retaliate with Shield Throw when you block.

Level required: 35

Cost: 500

Communion of the Erased

Communion of the Erased. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Described as a unique plated belt, the Communion of the Erased multiplies all stats on the belt by two for a second after using a potion. You also unlock additional potion slots for every Weaver’s Will item you equip.

Level required: 19

Cost: 500

Falcon Fists

Falcon Fists. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

A set of unique plated gauntlets created for the Falconer Mastery, Falcon Fists offer a new way, besides Crusader’s Hand of Judgement, for players to flaunt their unarmed combat skills in Last Epoch.

Level required: 27

Cost: 500

Spine of Malatros

Spine of Malatros. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Crafted for the new Mastery, Warlock, Spine of Malatros is a two-handed sword that changes both visuals and mechanics. With this equipped, your Chthonic Fissure will no longer release Spirits but will cast Flame Whips instead.

Level required: 61

Cost: 500

Vile of Volatile Ice

Vial of Volatile Ice. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

A Unique Catalyst for the Rogue class, this new item converts Acid Flask to apply Cold Damage and replaces poison chance with frostbite chance.

Cost: 500