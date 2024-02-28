Last Epoch: What is Legendary Potential?

Even before Last Epoch launched in February, items were constantly evolving. All the way back in 2021, the devs introduced a new stat called Legendary Potential, which has a chance of appearing on Unique items. Legendary Potential may seem confusing, but we’ve got all the details you need to know to get your head around the mechanic.

What is Legendary Potential in Last Epoch, explained

Legendary Potential can only be found on Unique items, but it’s not guaranteed. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Legendary Potential is a stat found only on Unique items in Last Epoch. If an item has the Legendary Potential stat, this means it has the potential to be upgraded into a Legendary item.

Before you get too excited, it should be noted you can only transform a unique item into a Legendary one by merging the Unique item (the one with the Legendary Potential stat) with an Exalted item of the same type. On top of that, you can only transform your Unique item with the Legendary Potential stat in the Eternity Cache within the Temporal Sanctum dungeon. And, it should also be noted you can only do this once you’ve finished every chapter in the campaign, as this is when you unlock dungeons.

For example: You can merge a Unique Glove with the Legendary Potential stat with an Exalted Glove, but you can’t merge a Unique Glove with an Exalted one-handed Axe.

If that’s not complicated enough, not all unique items have Legendary Potential, and there are tiers to this Legendary Potential. So, you may have to spend time farming for items with the Legendary Potential stat and affixes you need for your character.

What is the number beside Legendary Potential?

Beside the Legendary Potential stat on an item, you’ll see a number ranging from one to four. This number determines how many of the Exalted item’s affixes will be added randomly to the Legendary item.

So, if you have a Three Legendary Potential, this means three affixes from your Exalted item will be added to the Legendary one. The affixes from your Exalted items don’t replace the ones on your Unique item. They will either increase the affixes already on the Legendary item, or you’ll gain more.

Getting to the Eternity Cache and merging two of the same items, with one being a Legendary Potential Unique and the other being Exalted, can be time-consuming. But getting a Legendary item is definitely worth the effort in your next Last Epoch playthrough.