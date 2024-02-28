Category:
Last Epoch

Last Epoch: What is Legendary Potential?

Some items have the potential to be legedary.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 12:07 am
A player in Last Epoch opening a chest.
Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Even before Last Epoch launched in February, items were constantly evolving. All the way back in 2021, the devs introduced a new stat called Legendary Potential, which has a chance of appearing on Unique items. Legendary Potential may seem confusing, but we’ve got all the details you need to know to get your head around the mechanic.

Recommended Videos

What is Legendary Potential in Last Epoch, explained

A screenshot of a Unique Ring with legendary potential in Last Epoch.
Legendary Potential can only be found on Unique items, but it’s not guaranteed. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Legendary Potential is a stat found only on Unique items in Last Epoch. If an item has the Legendary Potential stat, this means it has the potential to be upgraded into a Legendary item

Before you get too excited, it should be noted you can only transform a unique item into a Legendary one by merging the Unique item (the one with the Legendary Potential stat) with an Exalted item of the same type. On top of that, you can only transform your Unique item with the Legendary Potential stat in the Eternity Cache within the Temporal Sanctum dungeon. And, it should also be noted you can only do this once you’ve finished every chapter in the campaign, as this is when you unlock dungeons.

For example:

You can merge a Unique Glove with the Legendary Potential stat with an Exalted Glove, but you can’t merge a Unique Glove with an Exalted one-handed Axe.

If that’s not complicated enough, not all unique items have Legendary Potential, and there are tiers to this Legendary Potential. So, you may have to spend time farming for items with the Legendary Potential stat and affixes you need for your character.

What is the number beside Legendary Potential?

Beside the Legendary Potential stat on an item, you’ll see a number ranging from one to four. This number determines how many of the Exalted item’s affixes will be added randomly to the Legendary item.

So, if you have a Three Legendary Potential, this means three affixes from your Exalted item will be added to the Legendary one. The affixes from your Exalted items don’t replace the ones on your Unique item. They will either increase the affixes already on the Legendary item, or you’ll gain more.

Getting to the Eternity Cache and merging two of the same items, with one being a Legendary Potential Unique and the other being Exalted, can be time-consuming. But getting a Legendary item is definitely worth the effort in your next Last Epoch playthrough.

related content
Read Article Last Epoch devs working on beefing up ‘pinnacle’ endgame, itemization for future patches
Necromancer build summoning zombies to devour an enemy in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch devs working on beefing up ‘pinnacle’ endgame, itemization for future patches
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: What is Attunement?
Necromancer surrounded by skeletons in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: What is Attunement?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: How to get the Frostbite Shackles gloves
The Primalist class in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: How to get the Frostbite Shackles gloves
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Last Epoch devs working on beefing up ‘pinnacle’ endgame, itemization for future patches
Necromancer build summoning zombies to devour an enemy in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch devs working on beefing up ‘pinnacle’ endgame, itemization for future patches
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: What is Attunement?
Necromancer surrounded by skeletons in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: What is Attunement?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: How to get the Frostbite Shackles gloves
The Primalist class in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: How to get the Frostbite Shackles gloves
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 27, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.