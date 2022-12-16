How to spawn the Santa Ghost in Phasmophobia

The ghost-hunting simulation game Phasmophobia has brought back its iconic Santa Claus ghost in honor of the holiday season. When this feature was added in Dec. 2021, Kinetic Games didn’t tell players about it and instead let it be a festive and terrifying surprise when a jolly jingle was followed by Santa Claus appearing to hunt them down.

While the addition of Santa in 2021 was certainly festive and fun, the rest of the holiday festivities were purely cosmetic. This was likely due to the majority of the update focusing on introducing cursed objects to Phasmophobia instead of a dedicated holiday event.

Screengrab via Kinetic Games

The 2022 Phasmophobia update is much more holiday-centric and is titled “Tempest.” It includes a new holiday event that pushes players to get dangerously close to the ghosts by feeding them holiday cookies. This dangerous task grants two fun festive rewards that make it well worth doing for any dedicated Phasmophobia player as they will be able to attain a special holiday 2022 badge and trophy.

Any ghost hunter looking to find the special Santa ghost will find the endeavor much more successful this year than in the previous run of the event.

How to find the Santa ghost in Phasmophobia

In 2021, the Santa ghost model only ever appeared as the Mimic. However, with the second run of the holiday event, it appears the Santa ghost model has been changed and can now appear as any of Phasmophobia’s ghost types.

The Santa ghost also simply had a random chance of being the ghost that players encountered during the 2021 run. Now, it will be summoned when players complete the special holiday event on any of the maps that have a holiday sticker on them. This includes Bleasdale Farmhouse, Grafton Farmhouse, 13 Willow Street, 42 Edgefield Road, 10 Ridgeview Court, 6 Tanglewood Drive, and Camp Woodwind.

Screengrab via Insym on YouTube

The Santa ghost can be located in the same manner as any other ghost. Thus, players will simply need to check all forms of evidence until they solve which ones are present to deduce which ghost type they are dealing with.

Players will know the Santa ghost is present if they hear a jolly tune playing. It will also be apparent he is around if ghost hunters spot a unique ghost model with a candy cane and a festive red suit, although they shouldn’t look for too long as the Santa ghost is still a deadly ghost sure to hunt all players down.

Screengrab via Insym on YouTube

The special holiday event and Santa ghost model will be available for the rest of December into early January.

Kinetic hasn’t shared when the event will end just yet but has stated in their Phasmophobia patch notes for the holiday festivities will run into early January.