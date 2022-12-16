The ghosts are hungry, so you need to feed them.

It’s winter and even the ghost-hunting horror game Phasmophobia is getting in a festive spirit by launching its own holiday event. This event tasks players with hunting down cookies instead of ghosts but ultimately ends back with the ghosts since players must feed all the cookies they find to them for the special holiday rewards.

The holiday event asks players to not only locate the ghost room and correctly discover the ghost type but to also gather cookies to feed the ghost and still manage to make it out alive.

This is a difficult task due to the detailed and expansive locations in Phasmophobia, but this task is much easier when players know where to look for the cookies.

How to complete the holiday event in Phasmophobia

To successfully claim the holiday 2022 rewards in Phasmophobia, players will need to meet the following conditions.

All locations with a holiday sticker must be visited on the Intermediate difficulty level to successfully complete the event. (There are seven locations in total.)

Six cookies must be found around each location and added to the special holiday plate.

The plate with six cookies then needs to be placed inside the ghost room.

Players need to determine the correct ghost type and leave the house alive to complete the task.

All Phasmophobia cookie locations for the 2022 holiday event

There are six cookies scattered around each of the seven maps in Phasmophobia. These can be collected at the following locations.

6 Tanglewood Drive cookie locations

The first cookie can be found right by the table to the players’ right as they enter this house.

The next cookie is located in the room leading into the garage by the stairs that lead to the basement and can be found on top of the washing machine.

The third cookie is in the garage on top of the massive, rolling red toolbox.

The fourth cookie is on the turquoise vase located on the dining room table.

The fifth cookie is also in the kitchen but instead is located on the counter near the magazine.

The sixth and final cookie is downstairs in the basement of 6 Tanglewood Drive. It is situated on the wooden table located on the far back wall of this area.

42 Edgefield Road cookie locations

The first cookie is located immediately to the right table found upon entering 42 Edgefield Road. It is sitting by the bowl with a key in it.

The second cookie is on the ground floor past the stairs in the kitchen located on the left side of the house. It is on the bottom right corner of the kitchen table located in this room.

The third cookie can be found by exiting the kitchen and heading toward the right of the house. Players can approach the piano in this room and turn left to find another dining table which is where the cookie is sitting.

The fourth cookie is upstairs immediately on the left atop the hallway table that sits there.

The fifth cookie is on a table near the bedroom located the farthest away from the stairs.

The final cookie can be found in the basement of this home. Players will need to go back downstairs and walk back toward the kitchen area to locate the entrance to the basement. The cookie can be found lying on a table to the left when players enter the first room of the basement near numerous scattered tools.

10 Ridgeview Court cookie locations

The first cookie is on the table located right to the left when players enter the house. It is sitting on the coffee table in the living room.

The second cookie can be found by walking toward the stairs but taking a left down the hallway instead of going up them. Head to the room at the very end of the hallway and you’ll find a desk with a computer on it. The cookie is right in front of the computer.

The last cookie on the main floor is in the garage. The door to this area is in the same room where players just found the previous cookie. A shelf in the far right corner of the room by the spray paint cans is where this cookie can be found.

The next two cookies are located on the second floor of 10 Ridgeview Court. The first one is down the hallway to the right in the room that is found there sitting on the desk.

The other cookie on the second floor is back toward the stairs in the bedroom near the end of this hallway. It can be found on a shelf in this room.

The last cookie is in the basement which can be accessed from the door behind the stairs on the main floor. Upon entering the basement, head straight until you find a chair to your left which is where the cookie will be found.

Grafton Farmhouse cookie locations

The first cookie is to the left of the entrance in the dining room area sitting on the dining room table.

The second one is through this room in the next one which is the kitchen. It is sitting in the top left corner at the very edge of the counter by a soda can.

The third cookie is in the small room behind the kitchen sitting on a stool in the upper right corner.

The last one on the main floor is in the massive bedroom on the right of the house sitting on the nightstand.

The fifth cookie is on the second floor of Grafton Farmhouse down the hallway to the left. It is sitting on top of a dresser in the bedroom located at the very end of the hallway.

The last cookie is down the other side of the hallway somewhat hidden right behind the radio that is in the massive bedroom in the corner on a dresser.

13 Willow Street cookie locations

The first cookie can be found immediately to the right of the entrance on the coffee table sitting in front of the couch.

The second cookie is through the glass doors in the kitchen located to the right. It is sitting on top of the wooden cutting board located on the counter.

The third cookie is in the garage that can be found by walking through the door on the left of the kitchen. This cookie is in the far corner area sitting on the very bottom left corner of the workbench.

The fourth cookie is located in the bedroom at the very back left corner of the house. It is sitting on the small table by the window.

The last cookie on the main floor of this house is in the other bedroom in the right corner on the desk with the computer.

The last cookie is down in the basement within the second room players will come across when walking down the hallway. It is sitting on the floor near the right of the workbench.

Bleasdale Farmhouse cookie locations

The first cookie is in the room located right in front of the entrance on the table lying right by the knives.

The second cookie is in the room that can be found by walking through the room where the last cookie was found. It is situated on the right of the room on one of the dining table chairs.

The third cookie is also in this kitchen area on the counter that is against the wall. It is by a turquoise kettle.

The fourth cookie is down the hallway near the breaker. It is sitting by a green gas can on top of a heater.

The fifth one is on the second floor sitting by the stairs that lead to the attic. This cookie is sitting on a table close to the stairs.

The last cookie is also in this hallway area but instead is sitting on the arm of a chair in the corner.

Camp Woodwind cookie locations

The first cookie can be found by immediately veering right upon entering Camp Woodwind. You’re looking for the second tent which has cooking supplies and is where a cookie is hiding. It can be found on the table.

The second one is near the campfire sitting on one of the log stools.

The third one is inside the red tent on the silver table by the frying pan.

The fourth cookie is sitting near a lamp that is to the left of the red tent behind a turquoise one.

The fifth cookie is also in front of this lamp.

The last one is inside the yellow tent on top of the silver table.

How to feed the ghost cookies in Phasmophobia

Once all the cookies at any of the locations have been gathered, all players need to do is locate the ghost room and place the cookies down for the ghost to then consume them.

This may be a bit of a finicky process, so if players are having trouble getting the ghost to actually eat the cookies, they’ll first want to ensure that they are actually in the ghost room and then try picking up and placing down the plate of cookies at a few different spots around the room to see if this fixes the issue.

Sometimes items react better in certain spots than others, such as with the ghostwriting book, so the best method is to just keep trying till the ghost eats them.