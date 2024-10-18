How to play the Guitar in Webfishing

Webfishing has taken Steam by storm and offers plenty to enjoy as you chill with friends and other players—and there’s even a guitar you can use to show off your musical skills. If you want to know how to play it, we’ve got the guide for you.

Recommended Videos

The guitar in Webfishing works similarly to how guitars work in real life, meaning you can play any tune you can think of while trying to catch every fish in the game or provide a nice soundtrack while you hunt down the bones needed for the Spectral Rod.

If you need some tips on how to get started with the guitar in Webfishing, read our guide below.

How to use the Guitar in Webfishing

Strum away. Image via lamedeveloper

If you have any experience playing the guitar in real life, you already have an advantage as the instrument works in the same way in Webfishing. You need a basic understanding of chords and strum patterns, which translate into the game.

Webfishing allows you to save nine chord shapes, with the number in-game corresponding to the numbers on your keyboard. Click the buttons on the right of the guitar to set a fret. This requirement is because fret 0 is the default noise and won’t result in a note being played.

To strum in Webfishing, hold down the left click and move your mouse across the strings. Strumming right results in strumming down, while strumming left results in strumming up. This covers the basics of playing the guitar in Webfishing, though there’s a lot more to learn.

The fingerstyle is more complicated, but you can just click on the fret and press the corresponding key to pluck, which is set to QWERTY. The corresponding keys and their strings are shown in the table below.

Fret Keyboard key E Q A W D E G R B T E Y

With the basics covered, you should be able to get started on playing the guitar in Webfishing, and the great thing about the mechanics is you can use real-life chords to play tunes in the game. Simply search for the chords to your favorite song and get practicing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy