How to get the Spectral Rod in Webfishing – All Spectral Bones locations

Webfishing has taken the internet by storm, but don’t be mistaken thinking it’s solely a chilled-out fishing adventure, as there are collectibles and hidden achievements to earn.

Recommended Videos

The hunt for Spectral Bones in Webfishing will keep you occupied for a while but is worth the effort to get the rare Spectral Rod. If you want to add this to your collection, we’ve got all the details you need.

All Spectral Bone locations

There are five Spectral Bones to collect in Webfishing which are scattered across the map and difficult to locate. Fear not though, as we’ve outlined where to get them all in this guide.

Spectral Bone 1 location

Climb high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head towards the Lighthouse. Look for the ladder nearby and climb it. Use the Blue Mushroom directly opposite on the other side of the small pond to reach the higher area behind the bench. Go to the corner just before the fence begins and collect the bone.

Spectral Bone 2 location

Hop, skip, jump. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From where you collected the first Spectral Bone, look at the four rocks in the water below by the beach. Hope you practiced your gaming parkour. You can jump down directly from the cliff above onto the last rock where the Spectral Bone is located. Alternatively, head down to the beach and jump across the four rocks.

Spectral Bone 3 location

Another jump. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to spawn and cross the bridge above the waterfall. Use the Blue Mushroom to the right after crossing the bridge to jump to the cliff by the pier, to the left of the Gambling House. The Spectral Bone is tucked away in the corner, but is visible from the Blue Mushroom you need to use.

Spectral Bone 4 location

A long walk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using the same Blue Mushroom you used to get the third Spectral Bone, jump to the higher cliff face above where you just were. Double-tap the space button while in the air to travel further if you keep falling short. Follow the cliff edge around the back of the Gambling House then jump down to the lower cliff edge, right of the pier. Collect the Spectral Bone from the corner of the lower cliff section.

Spectral Bone 5 location

Follow the river. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to spawn and cross the bridge behind the hub—this is not the one you crossed to get bones four and five. Turn left after crossing the bridge and walk up the small grass ramp. Keep the river on your left and walk until you reach a dead end. Look to the right, and the final Spectral Bone is behind a bush in the corner.

How to get the Spectral Rod in Webfishing

Chasing waterfalls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With all five Spectral Bones in your inventory, you can now earn the Spectral Rod—but it can only be purchased from a hidden shop. It’s fairly easy to get to once you know the way, however, so just follow these steps.

Return to spawn and cross the bridge. Walk left until you arrive at the waterfall. Walk behind the waterfall to uncover a secret shop. Interact with the gravestone and speak to the Spectral Hand. Purchase the Spectral Rod for $500.

As mentioned above, you need $500 to purchase the Spectral Rod. If you’re short of cash, just return to spawn and fish nearby, selling whatever you catch. It shouldn’t take long to earn the money you need, so return to the shop and make your purchase.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy