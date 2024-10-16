All fish and how to get them in Webfishing

There are under 100 fish to find in Webfishing, ranging from the norm to the alien, and you’ll need to find all of them if you want to unlock most of the achievements.

While you catch most fish randomly, some require special conditions to catch or require better bait to find. For reference, Freshwater fish are found in lakes and rivers, while Saltwater fish are in the ocean.

Tiers represent the difficulty of finding a specific fish or item. The higher the tier, the harder it is to see them. Using better bait helps to increase the chances of one spawning and the quality of the fish, but it’s still pretty tricky, and you’ll be playing for hours, hoping for RNG to grace you for some of them.

If any fish need specific conditions, like rain, we will note them in the list below. In the Misc category, when it comes to trash like the Boot and Diamond, we advise you to buy the Magnetic Lure from the shop to increase your odds of finding them.

All Freshwater fish in Webfishing

Head to the rivers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish Tier Special conditions Alligator 3 Axolotl 3 Largemouth Bass 1 Bluegill 1 Bowfin 2 Bullshark 3 Carp 1 Catfish 1 Crab 1 Crappie 2 Crayfish 1 Drum 1 Frog 1 Gar 3 Golden Bass 3 Use Golden Hook to boost odds and best bait. Goldfish 1 Guppy 1 King Salmon 3 Koi Fish 1 Leech 2 Mooneye 3 Muskellunge 2 Perch 1 Pike 2 Pupfish 3 Rainbow Trout 1 Salmon 1 Snail 1 Sturgeon 1 Toad 2 Turtle 2 Walleye 1

All Saltwater fish in Webfishing

Beach time! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish Tier Special Conditions Angelfish 1 Atlnatic Salmon 1 Bluefish 1 Clownfish 1 Atlantic Salmon 3 Dogfish 1 Eel 1 Coelacanth 1 Golden Manta Ray 3 Use Golden Hook to boost odds and best bait. Great White Shark 3 Grouper 1 Hammerhead Shark 2 Herring 1 Krill 1 Lion Fish 2 Lobster 1 Man O’ War 3 Manta Ray 3 Merlin 2 Octopus 2 Oyster 1 Sawfish 1 Sea Turtle 3 Seahorse 2 Shrimp 1 Squid 3 Sting Ray 2 Sunfish 1 Swordfish 2 Tuna 1 Whale 3 Wolfish 2

All Misc fish in Webfishing

The hardest catches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish Tier Special Conditions Anomalocaris 1 Ponds. Caught in Rain Helicoprion 2 Rivers. Caught in Rain. Horseshoe Crab 1 Lakes. Caught in Rain Leedsichthys 3 Wells/Rivers. Caught in Rain Bone (Junk) 1 Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it. Boot (Junk) 1 Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it. Branch (Junk) 1 Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it. Diamond (Junk) 1 Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it. Drink Rings (Junk) 1 Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it. Plastic Bag (Junk) 1 Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it. Soda Can (Junk) 1 Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it. Weed (Junk) 1 Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it. Unidentified Fish Object (UFO) 2 See below.

How to get the Unidentified Fish Object in Webfishing (Misc 13)

The UFO fish is one of the more annoying fish to find. It can only spawn in the five lakes and rivers around the map; you need to listen for it. Wait until you hear an explosion or thud in the distance, and that’s your time to go.

You’re looking for a brown meatball rock that emits radiation. You can use that sound to pinpoint its location. When you come across it, throw your fishing line into it and pull it; it’ll trigger the catch. If you are successful, you’ll get the UFO fish.

It’s a rare encounter, so don’t play any music and keep your ear out for the sound of it falling somewhere. If you are playing on a server with others, whoever finds it first claims it; so many play on an offline server if you are after one. Try to stick around the middle of the island for the best chance of hearing it fall, and be quick to get it, as it despawns after 60 seconds.

