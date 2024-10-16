Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A player on a bridge casting a line in Webfishing.
Image via lamedeveloper
Category:
Indies

All fish and how to get them in Webfishing

There's lots of fish to discover in Webfishing. Here's how to get them in all on your fishy travels.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Oct 16, 2024 04:16 am

There are under 100 fish to find in Webfishing, ranging from the norm to the alien, and you’ll need to find all of them if you want to unlock most of the achievements.

Recommended Videos

While you catch most fish randomly, some require special conditions to catch or require better bait to find. For reference, Freshwater fish are found in lakes and rivers, while Saltwater fish are in the ocean.

Tiers represent the difficulty of finding a specific fish or item. The higher the tier, the harder it is to see them. Using better bait helps to increase the chances of one spawning and the quality of the fish, but it’s still pretty tricky, and you’ll be playing for hours, hoping for RNG to grace you for some of them.

If any fish need specific conditions, like rain, we will note them in the list below. In the Misc category, when it comes to trash like the Boot and Diamond, we advise you to buy the Magnetic Lure from the shop to increase your odds of finding them.

All Freshwater fish in Webfishing

freshwater fish screen in webfishing
Head to the rivers. Screenshot by Dot Esports
FishTierSpecial conditions
Alligator3
Axolotl3
Largemouth Bass1
Bluegill1
Bowfin2
Bullshark3
Carp1
Catfish1
Crab1
Crappie2
Crayfish1
Drum1
Frog1
Gar3
Golden Bass3Use Golden Hook to boost odds and best bait.
Goldfish1
Guppy1
King Salmon3
Koi Fish1
Leech2
Mooneye3
Muskellunge2
Perch1
Pike2
Pupfish3
Rainbow Trout1
Salmon1
Snail1
Sturgeon1
Toad2
Turtle2
Walleye1

All Saltwater fish in Webfishing

saltwater fish menu in webfishing
Beach time! Screenshot by Dot Esports
FishTierSpecial Conditions
Angelfish1
Atlnatic Salmon1
Bluefish1
Clownfish1
Atlantic Salmon3
Dogfish1
Eel1
Coelacanth1
Golden Manta Ray3Use Golden Hook to boost odds and best bait.
Great White Shark3
Grouper1
Hammerhead Shark2
Herring1
Krill1
Lion Fish2
Lobster1
Man O’ War3
Manta Ray3
Merlin2
Octopus2
Oyster1
Sawfish1
Sea Turtle3
Seahorse2
Shrimp1
Squid3
Sting Ray2
Sunfish1
Swordfish2
Tuna1
Whale3
Wolfish2

All Misc fish in Webfishing

misc fish menu in webfishing
The hardest catches. Screenshot by Dot Esports
FishTierSpecial Conditions
Anomalocaris1Ponds. Caught in Rain
Helicoprion2Rivers. Caught in Rain.
Horseshoe Crab1Lakes. Caught in Rain
Leedsichthys3Wells/Rivers. Caught in Rain
Bone (Junk)1Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it.
Boot (Junk)1Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it.
Branch (Junk)1Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it.
Diamond (Junk)1Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it.
Drink Rings (Junk)1Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it.
Plastic Bag (Junk)1Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it.
Soda Can (Junk)1Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it.
Weed (Junk)1Junk. Found anywhere. Use the Magnetic Lure to increase the chances of finding it.
Unidentified Fish Object (UFO)2See below.

How to get the Unidentified Fish Object in Webfishing (Misc 13)

The UFO fish is one of the more annoying fish to find. It can only spawn in the five lakes and rivers around the map; you need to listen for it. Wait until you hear an explosion or thud in the distance, and that’s your time to go.

You’re looking for a brown meatball rock that emits radiation. You can use that sound to pinpoint its location. When you come across it, throw your fishing line into it and pull it; it’ll trigger the catch. If you are successful, you’ll get the UFO fish.

It’s a rare encounter, so don’t play any music and keep your ear out for the sound of it falling somewhere. If you are playing on a server with others, whoever finds it first claims it; so many play on an offline server if you are after one. Try to stick around the middle of the island for the best chance of hearing it fall, and be quick to get it, as it despawns after 60 seconds.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter