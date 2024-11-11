How to get the Void Fish CREATURE in Webfishing

Webfishing Patch 1.09 added many new features, bug fixes, and additions, including a new area called the Void, which has its own unique fish to catch.

Known as CREATURE, the fish is a rare catch in the Void area, but getting to the Void and finding it is a lot more complex than you might realize. So, how do you get there, and how can you find this new elusive fish?

How to reach the Void in Webfishing

Flag to the occasion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reaching the Void in Webfishing is pretty straightforward.

First, you must level up enough to unlock the Small Island prop. It’ll appear in your Props menu in the top right of the screen. It’ll look like a small island on the menu, but when you place it down, it places a red flag instead on the ground that you can use to teleport to your little fishing island.

With the prop unlocked, head into the cabin and go to the back right corner. Now, go right into the corner, take a few steps back, and place down the Small Island prop so it spawns outside the cabin. If you do it right, when you walk towards the wall, you should be able to interact with the flag to enter the Small Island. Head immediately out; you should be outside the store, out of bounds.

While out of bounds, head in a straight line away from the cabin, and eventually, you should fall into some water. You’ll then respawn in a larger black Void area, and the text “Lighter Breeze” should appear in the text box to show that you have entered the new Void area.

If you want to leave the Void at any time, you can walk away from where you spawned until you fall into the water again and spawn outside. Equally, you can open up the main menu and click the option to spawn you at the spawn point if you get stuck.

How to get the Void Fish in Webfishing

Light breeze, indeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Void Fish, also known as CREATURE, can only spawn in the Void. It is a tier-two fish with a 2.5 percent chance of spawning.

While in the Void, try to use higher-tier bait, use the Sparkling or Golden Lure to increase the odds of finding one, and prepare to be in for a grind. There also aren’t any places to buy bait in the Void, so buy some Portable Bait Stations from the store in the cabin to restock your bait and sell any fish you catch while in the Void, so you don’t have to keep leaving and re-entering while trying to get the Void Fish.

It took us around 40 minutes to find our first Void Fish, and it’s pretty obvious when you catch one. The fish glitches out and changes into different fish and has the text box “NiceCatch!NiceCatch!NiceCatch!NiceCatch!NiceCatch!NiceCatch!NiceCatch!” when you get one.

