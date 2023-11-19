How to get the 8-player mod in Lethal Company and play with more players

Lethal Company is a co-op horror game that can support up to four players at a time by default, but some players felt that this was too few for a proper wrecking crew and created mods to expand the default party size by several degrees of magnitude.

Here’s how to get the eight-player mod for Lethal Company and enjoy the game with a few more friends.

How to install the eight-player mod in Lethal Company

Download and install BepInEx

Before we get into the details of installing the eight-player mod, we first must highlight one important step: downloading and installing the BepInEx plugin framework for Lethal Company. This is a little software extension for Unity that many mods, including this one, depend on and require it to function properly. We’ve already covered installing and tweaking BepInEx for Lethal Company, and we advise you to do that first before continuing with other mods.

Related How to get and use BepInEx for Lethal Company

Install the MoreCompany mod for Lethal Company

The mod we’ll need is the MoreCompany mod, which expands the maximum size to eight but can go even beyond that up to 32 players total. The mod’s creator recommends players not to go over the eight-player limit as it can potentially break the game’s UI as it was simply never meant to support that many players at once. Here’s how to download and install the MoreCompany mod:

Go to the mod’s Thunderstore page.

page. Select “Manual Download,” and save the .zip archive to your desired location.

Go to Steam, then Library, then right-click on Lethal Company.

Hover over “Manage,” and select “Browse Local Files.”

Open the .zip archive and transfer the BepInEx folder into the Lethal Company install directory.

And that’s it; you’ll now have the mod installed. To enjoy the mod’s features to the fullest with other players, ensure everyone has followed these steps and has the mod installed for maximum compatibility.

The mod’s author warns that if some players don’t have the mod installed or have an older version, it can lead to bugs and crashes.