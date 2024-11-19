Forgot password
A cat standing on a pier in webfishing
Image via lamedevelope
Category:
Indies

All Webfishing ranks and titles

Webfishing has a bunch of ranks and titles to earn—and we've got details of them all!
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 19, 2024 11:30 am

Webfishing provides plenty of customization, and one of the biggest ways to flaunt your success to others in your lobby is by equipping rare titles and reaching high ranks. If you want all the details, you’re in the right place.

Titles in Webfishing are exactly what you’d expect: various accolades you can add above your name for additional customization. Meanwhile, ranks show how dedicated you have been to the game and how much progress you have made.

If you’ve seen a cool title or rank in Webfishing and are wondering how you can get your hands on it, we’ve got everything you need to know.

All Webfishing titles and how to get them

A player stood on a rock with an Astral Bone buried beneath.
More customization. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A wide variety of titles are available in Webfishing, ranging from those you unlock simply by leveling up to others that need to be purchased. There are also titles available as a reward for catching specific fish, including some of the rarest in the game.

There are also some reserved for those who work on the game and, as far as we know, there’s no way to unlock them for yourself.

TitleDescriptionHow to unlocl
ScoutWelcome to Camp!Reach rank 1
TenderfootGetting Around!Reach rank 5
Second Class ScoutGetting the ropes!Reach rank 10
First Class ScoutMaking a name for yourself!Reach rank 15
Star ScoutShining!Reach rank 20
Life ScoutClimbing the ladder!Reach rank 25
Eagle ScoutThe best of the best!Reach rank 30
Survival ExpertYou know it all!Reach rank 35
Pack LeaderLead by example!Reach rank 40
HeadmasterKeeping everyone else in line!Reach rank 45
VoyagerTop of the world.Reach rank 50
Silly GuyJust a silly lil guy.Purchase for $75
Little LadLil guy!Purchase for $75
Soggy DoggySloppy!Purchase for $75
Stinker DinkerThe stinkiest!Purchase for $75
Is CoolThe coolest.Purchase for $75
GayGay!Purchase for $75
AceAce!Purchase for $75
BiBi!Purchase for $75
PanPan!Purchase for $75
TransTrans!Purchase for $75
QueerHow peculiar.Purchase for $75
LesbianLesbian!Purchase for $75
Non-BinaryNon-Binary!Purchase for $75
:3:3Purchase for $75
YapperYap yap yap!Purchase for $75
GooberGoob!Purchase for $75
PuppyPup!Purchase for $75
KittenMew!Purchase for $75
Good BoyWho’sa good boy!Purchase for $75
Good GirlWho’sa Good GirlPurchase for $75
CreatureRaaaaahh!Purchase for $75
CryptidMysterious!Purchase for $75
straight!mhmPurchase for $9999
CatfisherKinda like a cat but if it was fishing.Catch one Catfish
Koi BoyKoiboiCatch one Koi
CozyNice and warm!Catch one Frog
CritterJust scampering around, youCatch one Toad
Night CrawlerWormy!Catch one Leech
KingRoyalty!Catch one King Salmon
PupYeah.Catch one Pupfish
The Title Only For People Who Caught The Super Duper Rare Golden Bass TitleWoah!Catch one Golden Bass
Strongest WarriorThe mightiest!Catch one Swordfish
Shark BaitShark Bait!Catch one Hammerhead Shark
PrettyThe prettiest!Catch one Octopus
MajesticGraceful!Catch one Manta Ray
AncientEons old!Catch one Coelacanth
EliteIntense!Catch one Great White Shark
DudeDuuuuude…Catch one Sea Turtle
The Title Only For People Who Caught The Super Duper Rare Golden Ray TitleWoah!Catch one Golden Manta Ray
FreakyWhat if Webfishing was freakyCatch one CREATURE
MuskySmelly!Catch five Muskellunge
ShitheadProunounced, ShitheedCatch five Sawfish
ProblematicYikes, dudeCatch five Leedsichthys
No TitleTitleless!No unlock requirement.
lamedevIf you’re not west and you see this, you’re evil.Be lamedeveloper/west
Fake lamedevDue to a bug, this exists nowTreasure Chest
Bipedal Animal DrawerRAHHHHBe Fuzz or lamedeveloper/west
Normal and RegularWe know, ZachBe Mungeons or lamedeveloper/west
Stupid Idiot BabyWe get it box.Be Abox or lamedeveloper/west
cadaver dogWorlds smartest muttBe cadaver dog or lamedeveloper/west
Fish-PilledBased and fish-pilledUnknown

All Webfishing ranks and how to get them

There are currently 50 ranks available in Webfishing, with the amount of experience required increasing by each level. Early on, expect to fly through the levels before things start taking significantly longer in the later levels.

As you’ve seen above though, working hard and leveling up provides some fancy titles to equip.

RankNameXP Required
1Scout100
2Scout II200
3Scout III300
4Scout IV450
5Tenderfoot600
6Tenderfoot II750
7Tenderfoot III950
8Tenderfoot IV1150
9Tenderfoot V1400
10Second Class Scout1700
11Second Class Scout II1950
12Second Class Scout III2250
13Second Class Scout IV2600
14Second Class Scout V2950
15First Class Scout3350
16First Class Scout II3750
17First Class Scout III4150
18First Class Scout IV4600
19First Class Scout V5050
20Star Scout5550
21Star Scout II6050
22Star Scout III6600
23Star Scout IV7150
24Star Scout V7750
25Life Scout8350
26Life Scout II8950
27Life Scout III9600
28Life Scout IV10250
29Life Scout V10950
30Eagle Scout11700
31Eagle Scout II12400
32Eagle Scout III13150
33Eagle Scout IV13950
34Eagle Scout V14750
35Survival Expert15600
36Survival Expert II16450
37Survival Expert III17300
38Survival Expert IV18200
39Survival Expert V19100
40Pack Leader20050
41Pack Leader II21000
42Pack Leader III22000
43Pack Leader IV23000
44Pack Leader V24050
45Headmaster25100
46Headmaster II26150
47Headmaster III27250
48Headmaster IV28350
49Headmaster V29500
50Voyager30700
