All Webfishing ranks and titles

Webfishing provides plenty of customization, and one of the biggest ways to flaunt your success to others in your lobby is by equipping rare titles and reaching high ranks. If you want all the details, you’re in the right place.
Titles in Webfishing are exactly what you’d expect: various accolades you can add above your name for additional customization. Meanwhile, ranks show how dedicated you have been to the game and how much progress you have made.
If you’ve seen a cool title or rank in Webfishing and are wondering how you can get your hands on it, we’ve got everything you need to know.
All Webfishing titles and how to get them
A wide variety of titles are available in Webfishing, ranging from those you unlock simply by leveling up to others that need to be purchased. There are also titles available as a reward for catching specific fish, including some of the rarest in the game.
There are also some reserved for those who work on the game and, as far as we know, there’s no way to unlock them for yourself.
|Title
|Description
|How to unlocl
|Scout
|Welcome to Camp!
|Reach rank 1
|Tenderfoot
|Getting Around!
|Reach rank 5
|Second Class Scout
|Getting the ropes!
|Reach rank 10
|First Class Scout
|Making a name for yourself!
|Reach rank 15
|Star Scout
|Shining!
|Reach rank 20
|Life Scout
|Climbing the ladder!
|Reach rank 25
|Eagle Scout
|The best of the best!
|Reach rank 30
|Survival Expert
|You know it all!
|Reach rank 35
|Pack Leader
|Lead by example!
|Reach rank 40
|Headmaster
|Keeping everyone else in line!
|Reach rank 45
|Voyager
|Top of the world.
|Reach rank 50
|Silly Guy
|Just a silly lil guy.
|Purchase for $75
|Little Lad
|Lil guy!
|Purchase for $75
|Soggy Doggy
|Sloppy!
|Purchase for $75
|Stinker Dinker
|The stinkiest!
|Purchase for $75
|Is Cool
|The coolest.
|Purchase for $75
|Gay
|Gay!
|Purchase for $75
|Ace
|Ace!
|Purchase for $75
|Bi
|Bi!
|Purchase for $75
|Pan
|Pan!
|Purchase for $75
|Trans
|Trans!
|Purchase for $75
|Queer
|How peculiar.
|Purchase for $75
|Lesbian
|Lesbian!
|Purchase for $75
|Non-Binary
|Non-Binary!
|Purchase for $75
|:3
|:3
|Purchase for $75
|Yapper
|Yap yap yap!
|Purchase for $75
|Goober
|Goob!
|Purchase for $75
|Puppy
|Pup!
|Purchase for $75
|Kitten
|Mew!
|Purchase for $75
|Good Boy
|Who’sa good boy!
|Purchase for $75
|Good Girl
|Who’sa Good Girl
|Purchase for $75
|Creature
|Raaaaahh!
|Purchase for $75
|Cryptid
|Mysterious!
|Purchase for $75
|straight!
|mhm
|Purchase for $9999
|Catfisher
|Kinda like a cat but if it was fishing.
|Catch one Catfish
|Koi Boy
|Koiboi
|Catch one Koi
|Cozy
|Nice and warm!
|Catch one Frog
|Critter
|Just scampering around, you
|Catch one Toad
|Night Crawler
|Wormy!
|Catch one Leech
|King
|Royalty!
|Catch one King Salmon
|Pup
|Yeah.
|Catch one Pupfish
|The Title Only For People Who Caught The Super Duper Rare Golden Bass Title
|Woah!
|Catch one Golden Bass
|Strongest Warrior
|The mightiest!
|Catch one Swordfish
|Shark Bait
|Shark Bait!
|Catch one Hammerhead Shark
|Pretty
|The prettiest!
|Catch one Octopus
|Majestic
|Graceful!
|Catch one Manta Ray
|Ancient
|Eons old!
|Catch one Coelacanth
|Elite
|Intense!
|Catch one Great White Shark
|Dude
|Duuuuude…
|Catch one Sea Turtle
|The Title Only For People Who Caught The Super Duper Rare Golden Ray Title
|Woah!
|Catch one Golden Manta Ray
|Freaky
|What if Webfishing was freaky
|Catch one CREATURE
|Musky
|Smelly!
|Catch five Muskellunge
|Shithead
|Prounounced, Shitheed
|Catch five Sawfish
|Problematic
|Yikes, dude
|Catch five Leedsichthys
|No Title
|Titleless!
|No unlock requirement.
|lamedev
|If you’re not west and you see this, you’re evil.
|Be lamedeveloper/west
|Fake lamedev
|Due to a bug, this exists now
|Treasure Chest
|Bipedal Animal Drawer
|RAHHHH
|Be Fuzz or lamedeveloper/west
|Normal and Regular
|We know, Zach
|Be Mungeons or lamedeveloper/west
|Stupid Idiot Baby
|We get it box.
|Be Abox or lamedeveloper/west
|cadaver dog
|Worlds smartest mutt
|Be cadaver dog or lamedeveloper/west
|Fish-Pilled
|Based and fish-pilled
|Unknown
All Webfishing ranks and how to get them
There are currently 50 ranks available in Webfishing, with the amount of experience required increasing by each level. Early on, expect to fly through the levels before things start taking significantly longer in the later levels.
As you’ve seen above though, working hard and leveling up provides some fancy titles to equip.
|Rank
|Name
|XP Required
|1
|Scout
|100
|2
|Scout II
|200
|3
|Scout III
|300
|4
|Scout IV
|450
|5
|Tenderfoot
|600
|6
|Tenderfoot II
|750
|7
|Tenderfoot III
|950
|8
|Tenderfoot IV
|1150
|9
|Tenderfoot V
|1400
|10
|Second Class Scout
|1700
|11
|Second Class Scout II
|1950
|12
|Second Class Scout III
|2250
|13
|Second Class Scout IV
|2600
|14
|Second Class Scout V
|2950
|15
|First Class Scout
|3350
|16
|First Class Scout II
|3750
|17
|First Class Scout III
|4150
|18
|First Class Scout IV
|4600
|19
|First Class Scout V
|5050
|20
|Star Scout
|5550
|21
|Star Scout II
|6050
|22
|Star Scout III
|6600
|23
|Star Scout IV
|7150
|24
|Star Scout V
|7750
|25
|Life Scout
|8350
|26
|Life Scout II
|8950
|27
|Life Scout III
|9600
|28
|Life Scout IV
|10250
|29
|Life Scout V
|10950
|30
|Eagle Scout
|11700
|31
|Eagle Scout II
|12400
|32
|Eagle Scout III
|13150
|33
|Eagle Scout IV
|13950
|34
|Eagle Scout V
|14750
|35
|Survival Expert
|15600
|36
|Survival Expert II
|16450
|37
|Survival Expert III
|17300
|38
|Survival Expert IV
|18200
|39
|Survival Expert V
|19100
|40
|Pack Leader
|20050
|41
|Pack Leader II
|21000
|42
|Pack Leader III
|22000
|43
|Pack Leader IV
|23000
|44
|Pack Leader V
|24050
|45
|Headmaster
|25100
|46
|Headmaster II
|26150
|47
|Headmaster III
|27250
|48
|Headmaster IV
|28350
|49
|Headmaster V
|29500
|50
|Voyager
|30700
Published: Nov 19, 2024 11:30 am