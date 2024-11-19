All Webfishing ranks and titles

Webfishing provides plenty of customization, and one of the biggest ways to flaunt your success to others in your lobby is by equipping rare titles and reaching high ranks. If you want all the details, you’re in the right place.

Recommended Videos

Titles in Webfishing are exactly what you’d expect: various accolades you can add above your name for additional customization. Meanwhile, ranks show how dedicated you have been to the game and how much progress you have made.

If you’ve seen a cool title or rank in Webfishing and are wondering how you can get your hands on it, we’ve got everything you need to know.

All Webfishing titles and how to get them

More customization. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A wide variety of titles are available in Webfishing, ranging from those you unlock simply by leveling up to others that need to be purchased. There are also titles available as a reward for catching specific fish, including some of the rarest in the game.

There are also some reserved for those who work on the game and, as far as we know, there’s no way to unlock them for yourself.

Title Description How to unlocl Scout Welcome to Camp! Reach rank 1 Tenderfoot Getting Around! Reach rank 5 Second Class Scout Getting the ropes! Reach rank 10 First Class Scout Making a name for yourself! Reach rank 15 Star Scout Shining! Reach rank 20 Life Scout Climbing the ladder! Reach rank 25 Eagle Scout The best of the best! Reach rank 30 Survival Expert You know it all! Reach rank 35 Pack Leader Lead by example! Reach rank 40 Headmaster Keeping everyone else in line! Reach rank 45 Voyager Top of the world. Reach rank 50 Silly Guy Just a silly lil guy. Purchase for $75 Little Lad Lil guy! Purchase for $75 Soggy Doggy Sloppy! Purchase for $75 Stinker Dinker The stinkiest! Purchase for $75 Is Cool The coolest. Purchase for $75 Gay Gay! Purchase for $75 Ace Ace! Purchase for $75 Bi Bi! Purchase for $75 Pan Pan! Purchase for $75 Trans Trans! Purchase for $75 Queer How peculiar. Purchase for $75 Lesbian Lesbian! Purchase for $75 Non-Binary Non-Binary! Purchase for $75 :3 :3 Purchase for $75 Yapper Yap yap yap! Purchase for $75 Goober Goob! Purchase for $75 Puppy Pup! Purchase for $75 Kitten Mew! Purchase for $75 Good Boy Who’sa good boy! Purchase for $75 Good Girl Who’sa Good Girl Purchase for $75 Creature Raaaaahh! Purchase for $75 Cryptid Mysterious! Purchase for $75 straight! mhm Purchase for $9999 Catfisher Kinda like a cat but if it was fishing. Catch one Catfish Koi Boy Koiboi Catch one Koi Cozy Nice and warm! Catch one Frog Critter Just scampering around, you Catch one Toad Night Crawler Wormy! Catch one Leech King Royalty! Catch one King Salmon Pup Yeah. Catch one Pupfish The Title Only For People Who Caught The Super Duper Rare Golden Bass Title Woah! Catch one Golden Bass Strongest Warrior The mightiest! Catch one Swordfish Shark Bait Shark Bait! Catch one Hammerhead Shark Pretty The prettiest! Catch one Octopus Majestic Graceful! Catch one Manta Ray Ancient Eons old! Catch one Coelacanth Elite Intense! Catch one Great White Shark Dude Duuuuude… Catch one Sea Turtle The Title Only For People Who Caught The Super Duper Rare Golden Ray Title Woah! Catch one Golden Manta Ray Freaky What if Webfishing was freaky Catch one CREATURE Musky Smelly! Catch five Muskellunge Shithead Prounounced, Shitheed Catch five Sawfish Problematic Yikes, dude Catch five Leedsichthys No Title Titleless! No unlock requirement. lamedev If you’re not west and you see this, you’re evil. Be lamedeveloper/west Fake lamedev Due to a bug, this exists now Treasure Chest Bipedal Animal Drawer RAHHHH Be Fuzz or lamedeveloper/west Normal and Regular We know, Zach Be Mungeons or lamedeveloper/west Stupid Idiot Baby We get it box. Be Abox or lamedeveloper/west cadaver dog Worlds smartest mutt Be cadaver dog or lamedeveloper/west Fish-Pilled Based and fish-pilled Unknown

All Webfishing ranks and how to get them

There are currently 50 ranks available in Webfishing, with the amount of experience required increasing by each level. Early on, expect to fly through the levels before things start taking significantly longer in the later levels.

As you’ve seen above though, working hard and leveling up provides some fancy titles to equip.

Rank Name XP Required 1 Scout 100 2 Scout II 200 3 Scout III 300 4 Scout IV 450 5 Tenderfoot 600 6 Tenderfoot II 750 7 Tenderfoot III 950 8 Tenderfoot IV 1150 9 Tenderfoot V 1400 10 Second Class Scout 1700 11 Second Class Scout II 1950 12 Second Class Scout III 2250 13 Second Class Scout IV 2600 14 Second Class Scout V 2950 15 First Class Scout 3350 16 First Class Scout II 3750 17 First Class Scout III 4150 18 First Class Scout IV 4600 19 First Class Scout V 5050 20 Star Scout 5550 21 Star Scout II 6050 22 Star Scout III 6600 23 Star Scout IV 7150 24 Star Scout V 7750 25 Life Scout 8350 26 Life Scout II 8950 27 Life Scout III 9600 28 Life Scout IV 10250 29 Life Scout V 10950 30 Eagle Scout 11700 31 Eagle Scout II 12400 32 Eagle Scout III 13150 33 Eagle Scout IV 13950 34 Eagle Scout V 14750 35 Survival Expert 15600 36 Survival Expert II 16450 37 Survival Expert III 17300 38 Survival Expert IV 18200 39 Survival Expert V 19100 40 Pack Leader 20050 41 Pack Leader II 21000 42 Pack Leader III 22000 43 Pack Leader IV 23000 44 Pack Leader V 24050 45 Headmaster 25100 46 Headmaster II 26150 47 Headmaster III 27250 48 Headmaster IV 28350 49 Headmaster V 29500 50 Voyager 30700

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy