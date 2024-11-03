All weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania

The long-awaited Ode to Castlevania DLC for Vampire Survivors is finally here, bringing with it dozens of new weapons and other features. More weapons means more combinations, so here are all the Ode to Castlevania weapon evolutions.
Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania DLC weapon evolutions
The Ode to Castlevania DLC added in over 40 new weapons and evolutions as per the DLC’s official launch page, sported by over 20 new characters on one massive map placed within the longstanding Castlevania universe. To unlock all of these weapons, you’ll also need to unlock most of the characters and explore the map itself. Once you’ve done so, you’ll have the chance to get these weapons and their respective evolutions during runs, which, in true Vampire Survivors spirit, isn’t a guarantee.
Here are all the weapon evolution recipes in the new Vampire Survivors DLC in alphabetic order:
|Evolution
|Recipe
|Acerbatus
|Optical Shot + Max level Karoma’s Mana
|Alucard Swords
|Max level Alucart Sworb
|Alucard Shield
|Max level Alucard Swords
|Aurablaster Tip
|Hollow Heart + Vanitas Whip
|Bwaka Knife
|Bracer + Cursed Knife
|Clock Tower
|Endo Gears + Peri Pendulum + Myo Lift + Epi Head
|Cocytus
|Max level Spellbinder + Ice Fang
|Crissaegrim Tip
|Skull O’Maniac + Sonic Whip
|Cross Crasher Tip
|Clover + Platinum Whip
|Dark Iron Shield
|Iron Shield + Parm Aegis
|Daybreaker Tip
|Candelabrador + Vibhuti Whip
|Gemma Torpor
|Max level Stone Mask + Rock Riot
|Gungnir-Souris
|Max level Duplicator + Trident
|Hydrostormer Tip
|Dragon Water Whip + Attractorb
|Jewel Gun
|Karoma’s Mana + Silver Revolver
|Keremet Morbus
|Keremet Bubbles + Max level Armor
|Long Inus
|Spellbinder + Javelin
|Meal Ticket
|Tirajisu + Wine Glass
|Vol Confodere
|Max level Confodere
|Melio Confodere
|Max level Vol Confodere
|Moon Rod
|Star Flail + Max level Pummarola
|Mormegil Tip
|Stone Mask + Jet Black Whip
|Nightmare
|Globus + Max level Empty Tome
|Pneuma Tempestas
|Gale Force + Max level Bracer
|Power of Sire
|Dominus Agony + Dominus Anger + Dominus Hatred
|Rapidus Fio
|Sonic Dash + Max level Wings
|Rune Sword
|Spinach + Tyrfing
|Sacred Beasts Tower Shield
|Pummarola + Guardian’s Targe
|Salamender
|Max level Spinach + Raging Fire
|Sanctuary
|Refectio + Max level Clover
|Spirit Tornado Tip
|Crown + Wind Whip
|Stamazza
|Hollow Heart + Mace
|Stellar Blade
|Discus + Max level Parm Aegis
|Tenebris Tonitrus
|Max level Duplicator + Fulgur
|The RPG
|Hand Grenade + Max level Candelabrador
|Thunderbolt Spear
|Alucard Spear + Wings
|Trinum Custodem
|Centralis Custos + Dextro Custos + Sinestro Custos
|Universitas
|Vol Luminatio + Vol Umbra
|Vol Luminatio
|Luminatio + Max level Crown
|Vol Umbra
|Umbra + Max level Attractorb
|Vampire Killer
|Tirajisu + Alchemy Whip
|Wrecking Ball
|Armor + Iron Ball
|Yagyu Shuriken
|Empty Tome + Shuriken
Published: Nov 3, 2024 04:41 pm