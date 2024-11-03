Forgot password
All weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania

Here are all of the weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors' latest DLC.
Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Nov 3, 2024 04:41 pm

The long-awaited Ode to Castlevania DLC for Vampire Survivors is finally here, bringing with it dozens of new weapons and other features. More weapons means more combinations, so here are all the Ode to Castlevania weapon evolutions.

Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania DLC weapon evolutions

The Ode to Castlevania DLC added in over 40 new weapons and evolutions as per the DLC’s official launch page, sported by over 20 new characters on one massive map placed within the longstanding Castlevania universe. To unlock all of these weapons, you’ll also need to unlock most of the characters and explore the map itself. Once you’ve done so, you’ll have the chance to get these weapons and their respective evolutions during runs, which, in true Vampire Survivors spirit, isn’t a guarantee.

Here are all the weapon evolution recipes in the new Vampire Survivors DLC in alphabetic order:

EvolutionRecipe
AcerbatusOptical Shot + Max level Karoma’s Mana
Alucard SwordsMax level Alucart Sworb
Alucard ShieldMax level Alucard Swords
Aurablaster TipHollow Heart + Vanitas Whip
Bwaka KnifeBracer + Cursed Knife
Clock Tower Endo Gears + Peri Pendulum + Myo Lift + Epi Head
CocytusMax level Spellbinder + Ice Fang
Crissaegrim Tip Skull O’Maniac + Sonic Whip
Cross Crasher Tip Clover + Platinum Whip
Dark Iron ShieldIron Shield + Parm Aegis
Daybreaker TipCandelabrador + Vibhuti Whip
Gemma TorporMax level Stone Mask + Rock Riot
Gungnir-SourisMax level Duplicator + Trident
Hydrostormer TipDragon Water Whip + Attractorb
Jewel GunKaroma’s Mana + Silver Revolver
Keremet MorbusKeremet Bubbles + Max level Armor
Long InusSpellbinder + Javelin
Meal TicketTirajisu + Wine Glass
Vol ConfodereMax level Confodere
Melio ConfodereMax level Vol Confodere
Moon RodStar Flail + Max level Pummarola
Mormegil TipStone Mask + Jet Black Whip
NightmareGlobus + Max level Empty Tome
Pneuma TempestasGale Force + Max level Bracer
Power of SireDominus Agony + Dominus Anger + Dominus Hatred
Rapidus FioSonic Dash + Max level Wings
Rune SwordSpinach + Tyrfing
Sacred Beasts Tower ShieldPummarola + Guardian’s Targe
SalamenderMax level Spinach + Raging Fire
SanctuaryRefectio + Max level Clover
Spirit Tornado TipCrown + Wind Whip
StamazzaHollow Heart + Mace
Stellar BladeDiscus + Max level Parm Aegis
Tenebris TonitrusMax level Duplicator + Fulgur
The RPGHand Grenade + Max level Candelabrador
Thunderbolt SpearAlucard Spear + Wings
Trinum CustodemCentralis Custos + Dextro Custos + Sinestro Custos
UniversitasVol Luminatio + Vol Umbra
Vol Luminatio Luminatio + Max level Crown
Vol UmbraUmbra + Max level Attractorb
Vampire KillerTirajisu + Alchemy Whip
Wrecking BallArmor + Iron Ball
Yagyu ShurikenEmpty Tome + Shuriken
All Ode to Castlevania DLC weapon evolutions. Partially sourced from the game’s Fandom page

